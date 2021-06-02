Everything you need to know about the 2021 ISA World Surfing Games

Day 3 – Fresh swell arrives!

Fantastic conditions greeted competitors in El Salvador this morning, ironically just as the ISA World Surfing Games started to bid some of them farewell, as the first of the elimination rounds got underway. A first or second round loss doesn't mean going home at the ISAs, it simply means a longer route to glory, as the repechage rounds allow you to keep your hopes of Tokyo qualification alive.

Venezuelan surfers will be rejoicing today, after Rosanny Alvarez earned the women’s event-high heat total of 17.57, with two beautiful rides down the long point of El Sunzal, while on the men's side of the draw her compatriot Rafael Pereira, top scored on the day, with a 14.83 total.

Julian Wilson chipping away on his backhand © Sean Evans/ISA Mahina Maeda sinks her rail into a meaty chunk of Salvadoran shoulder © Pablo Jimenez/ISA Italo Ferreira destroys an unsuspecting section © Sean Evans/ISA Sally Fitzgibbons has two ISA titles to her name and is gunning for a third © Pablo Jimenez/ISA

On the women's side of the draw, Spain’s Nadia Erostarbe, USA’s Alyssa Spencer and Portugal’s Yolanda Sequeira did their countries proud today, while Japan’s Hiroto Ohhara and Argentina's Ignacio Gundesen were amongst men's standouts.

We're three days deep into the week-long draw and the action in El Salvador is only going to get better as those tickets to Tokyo loom larger and larger. Keep on top of all the live action at the ISA website.

Day 2 – Big names hit the water

The second day of the ISA World Surfing games ran smoothly in El Salvador today, with great conditions on offer at the twin event sites of La Bocana and El Sunzal. On the women's side of proceedings the USA's Carissa Moore and Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons were the standouts, while Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle, Spain's Ariane Ochoa, Israel's Anat Lelior and Indonesia's Taina Angel Izquierdo all took out heat wins.

Although she lost her heat, in one of the day's most significant moments, Imane Signate from Senegal spoke of the importance of her participating in this year's games.

“Being a woman and surfing in Senegal is not always easy because there are not many of us and it’s not really considered a female sport," Signate revealed. "Being here is already really good and it shows that there are some Senegalese women up-and-coming. I may be one of the first, but I know that there will be a lot in the future.

“Surfing is really going to help develop Senegal. Just us being here alone makes people think about Senegal. It puts us on the map as a destination to surf."

Senegalese surfer Imane Signate made herself known on the big stage today © Sean Evans/ISA Bryan Perez making the Salvadoran crowd go wild © Pablo Jimenez/ISA French powerhouse Michel Bourez enjoying some Salvadoran juice © Ben Reed/ISA The USA's Carissa Moore smashes a hapless wave © Pablo Franco/ISA

For the men, Brazil's Italo Ferreira was again a standout, alongside countryman Filipe Toledo, while El Salvador's own Bryan Perez had the home crowd going wild as he convincingly won his heat. Aritz Araburu also claimed a big win today.

Sadly many of the highest profile surfers have withdrawn from competition, after meeting their final Tokyo qualification requirement of surfing in El Salvador. Americans Moore and Caroline Marks have both departed early, as have surfers such as Brazil's Gabriel Medina and Tatiana Weston-Webb. This does, however, open up the playing field a lot more for those still trying to book their tickets to Tokyo, so stay tuned as the action continues to heat up in Central America.

Follow along with all of the ISA action from El Salvador at the official ISA website .

Day 1 – Competition kicks off in solid surf

After a long build-up and with surfers flocking from all corners of the globe to compete, the 2021 ISA World Surfing Games got underway today in El Salvador. Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele welcomed the athletes the previous day and the 51 competing nations participated in the traditional ISA Sands Of The World Ceremony, whereby sands from every country are poured into a common vessel to signify the unity, through surfing, of the competing nations.

Brazilian icon Italo Ferreira spinning to a first round win in El Salvador © Ben Reed/ISA Australian Sally Fitzgibbons opens up her campaign for ISA gold © Pablo Jimenez/ISA Australian Ryan Callinan lays it on rail in Central America © Pablo Franco/ISA Leo Fioravanti waves the flag for Team Italy at the opening ceremony © Pablo Jimenez/ISA

With formalities in the rearview it was straight down to business on day one, the men running in the punchy beach break peaks of La Bocana, the women at the righthand point break of El Sunzal. As you'd expect, the top seeds ruled the show, from the WSL surfers – fresh from the Rip Curl Rottnest Search event in Western Australia – through to those surfers already provisionally qualified for Tokyo. There are five remaining male and seven female places left for July's Games and expect competition to heat up as qualification dreams loom larger as we get deeper into the draw.

Caroline Marks unfurls the American flag at the ISA Games opening ceremony © Sean Evans/ISA Isabella Gomez opens up for Costa Rica on day one of the ISA Games © Pablo Jimenez/ISA Dual WSL world champion Gabriel Medina looking comfortable in El Salvador © Ben Reed/ISA Canadian Cody Young claims a heat win on day one © Ben Reed/ISA

Early standout performers included Brazil's Italo Ferreira , Australia's Ryan Callinan, and Indonesia's Rio Waida on the men's side of the draw, while American Alyssa Spencer, Portuguese Teresa Bonvalot and Peruvian legend Sofia Mulanovich were amongst the pick of the women. Expect fireworks on day two when big guns such as Caroline Marks , Carissa Moore , Michel Bourez and Jordy Smith take to the water for the first time.

Our team have just arrived in El Salvador to bring us fresh content and we can't wait to see performances heat up in the water as we get down to the business end of proceedings. Save this page in your bookmarks and keep checking back for more daily Salvadoran updates. How good! Follow along with all of the action at the official ISA website .