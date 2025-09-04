Hadjar spirit: The 'ninja' of F1 in his own words

I would say my adaptation to circuits and getting up to speed early. I'm much more explosive than at the beginning of the season. I arrive at a track and after two or three laps, I'm already on it now.

I can give the example of Silverstone, where in free practice I was fastest for a while, even though I'm not in the McLaren. I'm quite explosive now. I get into action very quickly and that allows me to focus on the car's setup rather than thinking, 'I'm missing five tenths here, three tenths there'. That's where you lose time, whereas if you're on the pace from the first laps, your weekend starts to unfold better.