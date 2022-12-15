Island X is a stunning mix of fire and ice that you can watch right here

Ben Weiland is my dear friend and one of the earth’s best beings. Not only is Ben an incredible documentarian and filmmaker, but he’s the salt of the earth. He’s what we should all aspire to be. He’s kind, he’s humble, he’s honest and he’s brave. Ben has done a lot for me both in our friendship and in my career. He’d never allow it, but I’ll always feel indebted to him for bringing the Island X experience to me. It’s a place that has a large bit of my soul and I owe all of that to Ben.

On the second trip to the island, we were stuck in Anchorage. We couldn’t get out. Flights kept getting cancelled and the one flight we did get on got turned around halfway because of ice building up on the windshield of the plane. We were all freaking out. And, truth be told, I was not in a good place. I was so stressed out and anxious. This trip was moments away from never happening. But Ben is exactly who you want in that scenario. Ben was calm as a monk and that cool demeanour kinda rubbed off on me as well. And you know what? We made it work. But if it wasn’t for Ben and his continually positive attitude, I don’t think we would’ve made it. It’s all because of Ben. And it always will be.