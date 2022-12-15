Island X is a stunning mix of fire and ice that you can watch right here
Mark, you lost your life's work and it was clearly devastating. Were you tempted to toss it all in? What were some of the other careers you considered, or was it never a possibility?
Man, losing everything in the fire was a total trip and, to be honest, it did knock me a bit left of centre. But at the end of the day, photography and being a photographer is really all I know. And not only that, but it’s what I love. So I never really thought I’d do or be anything else. What I can tell you though is how much the first Island X trip meant to me. This was the first surf trip I had done after the fire and it brought me right back to centre. It confirmed that travelling and exploring far-off bits of coast, especially the frigid ones, is what I’m meant for. So in that sense, it was a very important trip and a very important moment in my life. I felt whole again.
How did Island X come onto the radar? Ricardo and The Scientist sound like a play or something!
Ben Weiland and I had been wanting to do something truly new and different for a long time. Ben has a history of making compelling surf films in the most unlikely of locales. So when a scientist, Jeremy, on the island reached out to Ben about all the waves up there, we were all ears. And, as luck would have it, Jeremy knew that there was a local there that surfed a bit. His name is Ricardo Merculief and we got to know him really well. I’m happy to say that Ricardo is now a lifelong friend. I don’t know anybody that gnarly yet also that kind. He has captained boats in the Bering in 40-foot-seas and is a professional boat welder in Maui. The guy is a legend and it’s an honour to call him a friend.
Ben and those surfers have been some of your closest compadres over the years, did they rally to make this trip happen for your sake, or was it all about the mission more than getting Mark back in the game?
The whole crew is as tight as can be. Which is what you want when you go on a trip and you’re most likely going to get skunked harder than ever, haha. You want people that can weather the storm, literally and figuratively. So it was important that we had a solid, close, crew like that. And the first trip we took up there was in 2019, about a year before the fire. So it was always about the mission. But on the second trip, in December of 2021, there was definitely a deeper sense of meaning. You could feel it. Those guys had my back like they always do.
Who’s Ben Weiland?
Ben Weiland is my dear friend and one of the earth’s best beings. Not only is Ben an incredible documentarian and filmmaker, but he’s the salt of the earth. He’s what we should all aspire to be. He’s kind, he’s humble, he’s honest and he’s brave. Ben has done a lot for me both in our friendship and in my career. He’d never allow it, but I’ll always feel indebted to him for bringing the Island X experience to me. It’s a place that has a large bit of my soul and I owe all of that to Ben.
On the second trip to the island, we were stuck in Anchorage. We couldn’t get out. Flights kept getting cancelled and the one flight we did get on got turned around halfway because of ice building up on the windshield of the plane. We were all freaking out. And, truth be told, I was not in a good place. I was so stressed out and anxious. This trip was moments away from never happening. But Ben is exactly who you want in that scenario. Ben was calm as a monk and that cool demeanour kinda rubbed off on me as well. And you know what? We made it work. But if it wasn’t for Ben and his continually positive attitude, I don’t think we would’ve made it. It’s all because of Ben. And it always will be.
Tell us about Josh Mulcoy.
Josh Mulcoy is as legendary as they come. The dude has to be the world’s longest-running professional free surfer and for good reason. Josh is in his 50s and still surfs better than dudes half his age. Truth be told, he’s my favourite surfer. I value tubes and turns and Josh is a master at both. He’s also one of my closest friends and has been there for me on this roller coaster of life like few others. I guess it’s pretty cool when one of your closest friends is also your favourite surfer. Kinda like winning the lottery with that guy. Don’t let the niceties fool you though. The guy can be tough. But when you grow up in The Midtown in Santa Cruz, you sorta have to be.
Give us 100 words on Pete Devries.
Pete Devries. The Swiss Army knife of surfing! I’ve travelled all over the world with Pete and there are truly few people as valuable. We all know about Pete’s prowess in all areas of surfing. Waves of consequence, blindfold the guy. Rail game, like a hot knife through butter. Airs, the guy boosts. You name it and Pete can do it, but what a lot of people don’t realise is how much time and energy he puts in behind the scenes.
Pete’s always the first person up getting a strong pot of coffee on for the boys. He’s constantly monitoring swell and wind so he can help guide the crew into the best waves. He’ll be the first to start the wood stove. He’ll go on beer runs when nobody else wants to. And he has this uncanny ability to kinda know a place before he even gets there. I remember being on a trip to Scotland with him once and we were just sorta cruising in the car and Pete told us to make the next left. We did. And at the end of the road was a perfect little right slab reeling off for just us. That’s the sort of thing that happens when you travel with Pete. And it’s probably just karma for being one of the nicest, kind, humble people around.
Go big on Noah Wegrich, he’s the MVP of the trip and such a positive life force.
If you’ve spent any time with Noah 'Waggy' Wegrich, his nickname needs no explanation. Talk about an absolute positive life force. Waggy is one of those dudes that can make any situation better. And I’m talking good situations too! Just having him around instantly elevates the vibes. Waggy is also from Santa Cruz and was born to a diehard surfer. I think being raised in the waves by his father has really shaped him into the man he is today.
Waggy understands hierarchy. You have to growing up in Santa Cruz. Just ask Mulcs. When he and Waggy surf together, Waggy always sits inside and hoots Mulcs into the best waves. And you know what? He loves doing it. Noah is a very rare breed in the surf world today. He’s a beast in all conditions. He’s the entire package. But he sits on the inside, even when he’s up, and hoots his heroes into waves. That’s rare. And that’s what the world needs more of these days. It might be a respectful move, but it’s also a move that gets respect as well. So while he might seem like a fun-loving, goofy-footed, goofball, he’s also smart and he’s a person that I am absolutely honoured to call a friend.
You’ve done a lot of these frosted parts, have been all through Iceland, the Aleutians, you name it… but Island X looks loaded! How blown away were you by the waves?
Dude. Ha! The waves were insane. I mean, sure, everybody wishes we had found a cold water P-Pass, but you have to realise that we’re in the freakin’ Bering Sea! I think we all expected to get skunked. So to show up on that second trip and get barrelled for nine days straight, man, we were tripping. In fact, when we were leaving the island Pete said, 'You know what boys? This is the first trip of my entire life where I didn’t do a single air'. That blew my mind. And that’s truly a testament to the waves we got on that trip.
Does it make you hungry to seek out more adventure?
Oh yeah. Always. I’m always hungry for more. The world might seem small, but when you’re talking about undiscovered waves, it’s still massive. There are nooks and crannies all around the globe that have yet to be explored for surf. That’s kinda all I want to do anymore.
There must have been a lot of emotion when you flew out; is Mark McInnis back?
Sadly, bad weather forced us to leave early. It was either that or stay for another few weeks and risk missing Christmas with my family. Truthfully, I would’ve stayed. I think a few others would have as well, but we scored and it was time to leave. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a bit emotional leaving that island. It’s a special place to me and not just for the waves. We have friends there now that I can’t wait to see again. There will be a community of local surfer kids now! We brought boards and wetsuits and gave them surf lessons. It’s just a place that has my heart. And I will be back.
Any last words on the Island X experience?
The Island X experience is really all about trust, friendship and following your wildest dreams. It sounds cliche, but it’s true. There’s a chance that we could’ve been skunked so hard on both trips we took. I mean hell, we almost didn’t make it back on the second attempt. The place is volatile man. Just middle of nowhere, Bering Sea, chaos.
We got to experience a bit of that and I can’t imagine if it would’ve stayed the entire trip. But what’s what you risk. You might encounter that and if you do, it’s best to be with your best friends; people that can endure and people that have each other’s back. You need it on trips like that, in places like that. So while, yes, we scored, the meaning of this trip is so much deeper than that.
Why should people watch Island X?
I think people should watch the film because it’s so much more than just scoring uncrowded surf. It’s a story about resilience, friendship and seeing something through to the end. It’s a feel-good story! And Lord knows we all need some feel-good.