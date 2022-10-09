It’s a wrap!

“2022 was a very competitive season until the end,” said Arnaud Psarofaghis. “It’s always useful to be back in race mode and to face our competitors on the water,” added Bryan Mettraux, Driving Group. “We have had some good conditions this season, although this final event in Scarlino was a bit lighter. Sailing with the gennaker upwind, as we did for the first two days, isn’t what we prefer on the TF35, but yesterday the conditions were a bit stronger and we were able to sail five interesting races. It took us some time to get back into the correct mode as we arrived last minute in Scarlino because we were training on the AC75 in Barcelona right up until the event.”