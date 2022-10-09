It’s a wrap!

With no racing on the final day due to very light wind, Alinghi Red Bull Racing finishes third behind the winner Realteam for Léman Hope while Spindrift is second.
Alinghi Red Bull Racing carried the season having secured overall victory with an event to spare at the regatta in Lake Garda last month (read the full story here). Between regattas, the team returned to Barcelona to train on the AC75 BoatZero, arriving in Scarlino just before racing started.
“2022 was a very competitive season until the end,” said Arnaud Psarofaghis. “It’s always useful to be back in race mode and to face our competitors on the water,” added Bryan Mettraux, Driving Group. “We have had some good conditions this season, although this final event in Scarlino was a bit lighter. Sailing with the gennaker upwind, as we did for the first two days, isn’t what we prefer on the TF35, but yesterday the conditions were a bit stronger and we were able to sail five interesting races. It took us some time to get back into the correct mode as we arrived last minute in Scarlino because we were training on the AC75 in Barcelona right up until the event.”
Alinghi Red Bull Racing sailed consistently throughout the TF35 Trophy this season, winning the TF35 Cup in Mies earlier this summer and the Genève-Rolle-Genève, a long-distance race on Lake Geneva. The team’s focus, however, has been on America’s Cup preparations, relocating and settling down in Barcelona over the summer while remaining competitive on the TF35 circuit. “The Lake Garda event was definitely my favourite of the season as we won the championship there,” added Mettraux. “Lake Garda is one of the best sailing venues in the world, it was great to go back there.”
As the season comes to a close, the team extends its thanks to the TF35 Trophy organisers for a beautiful circuit, both ashore and on the water, and to fellow competitors for a good fight. Spindrift finished second in the annual championship and Realteam third (click here for results).
Alinghi Red Bull Racing’s TF35 will now be packed up while the Sailing Team returns to Barcelona to continue preparing for the 37th America’s Cup on board AC75 BoatZero.
Alinghi Red Bull Racing crew
Ernesto Bertarelli
Arnaud Psarofaghis
Yves Detrey
Nicolas Charbonnier
Lucien Cujean
Bryan Mettraux