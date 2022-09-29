It’s all about e-bikes

, a leading manufacturer of speed bikes, will facilitate the mobility of the team not only in Barcelona but wherever they travel, providing members with speed bikes or speed pedelecs. In 2023, Stromer will launch a special edition in Alinghi Red Bull Racing colours based on the ST7 model. Modern mobility links Stromer and Alinghi Red Bull Racing, and an effort to achieve efficiency and performance.

Cycling plays a key role both on land and on the water in the Challenge for the 37th America's Cup. The mechanical systems on board the race boat will be driven by four crew members, part of the Power Group. “On the new AC75s, cycling gets close to sailing, as the class rules allow handles or pedals on board so that human power provides the energy needed to run the boat systems. In addition, being able to cycle around Barcelona will be a major asset for the whole team. We are fortunate to have Stromer as part of our campaign for the next America's Cup. We are proud to carry the colours of Swiss industry around the world and we share the same values of precision, quality, and performance as Stromer. Our thanks to them!" said Arnaud Psarofaghis, Driving Group, Alinghi Red Bull Racing.