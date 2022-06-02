Ítalo Ferreira’s headful of dreams

Ítalo Ferreira has achieved more in surfing than he could ever have imagined. Especially given his first tentative attempt at the sport was as a kid, using the lid of one of his fisherman father’s cooler boxes as a makeshift board.

After exploding onto the scene as Rookie of the Year in 2015, he took the World Surf League title in 2019 and capped that by becoming the first men’s gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Surfing success has brought with it millions of social media followers, constant attention and even invitations to the F1 paddock. However, deep down, Ferreira remains the same boy with the headful of dreams who used to climb over the wall of his school to spend more time on the water.

Ferreira made history in Tokyo with his gold medal © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s not that his competitive spirit has dimmed even a fraction. He’s renowned as a force of nature in the WSL and there’s a lot more he wants to achieve in his sporting career. He also enjoys every moment of the life he’s built.

It’s just that at the age of 28, Ferreira remains grounded to a degree that seems remarkable for an athlete of his standing, and he is still focused on the four ‘F’ words that have always mattered most to him – family, friends, faith and the future.

Family

If Ferreira hadn’t taken up surfing, he believes he would have stayed in the town of Baía Formosa, on the northeast coast of Brazil, and become a fisherman, following in the footsteps of his father, who supplied the now-famous box lid that was his son’s route into the sport.

After all, Ferreira the kid didn’t enjoy school very much.

“I was like nine years old when I started,” he remembers. “I was just having fun with the cover of the cooler, and then I just paddled out with my friends. I caught some little waves, just to stay busy because my dad worked all day and I had nothing to do. I was at the beach with the boys playing soccer on the sand and surfing with this cooler box. I was getting more obsessed with that and I tried to surf with my friends’ board and I started to do little things, I started to get better.

We didn’t have too much, like money or like food, so this pushed me Italo Ferreira

“I remember I climbed over the wall of the school to go surfing. It was crazy but it worked for me. My mum would ask: ‘Hey, what happened? It’s 9am and you are supposed to be in school!’ And I said, ‘No mum, there are no more classes. It’s done, there’s no one there and they said, go home.’ I was lying, but she said OK, and I just went straight to the beach to surf with the boys, with the cooler. Then after that, my dad gave me a board and then I started to get busier in the water, doing more things, winning events.”

He got his first real board after winning a local event aged 11 and more success soon followed – along with prizes he could use to help the family who supported him from the very start.

“When I started to win events, with the surfboards that they gave out to the first place, I started to sell them, and I gave the money to my mum and dad. I started to help, so that was my motivation, and still is my motivation until today: help my friends and help my family. We didn’t have too much, like money or like food, so this pushed me. It was like extra gas to push myself, to win, to help my family.”

The Brazilian hopes to inspire a new generation of surfers © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

He credits his mother, father and grandmother as his key supporters in those early years, and he was proud that the family was honoured by their home town in what turned out to be a special way after his World Championship success in 2019.

“My mum is always thinking about the past,” he says. “There was a story when I won the world title. So when I was six or seven, my mum used to sell the bus ticket she had to go to work, she would walk instead. That way she got money for food or something.

“When I was world champion, the entire avenue she used to walk down was cut off from traffic for us to have a parade to celebrate the title. We were all on a fire truck with the trophy, my father, my mother, my sister… Everyone was behind following us.”

Friends

His home town is still a huge source of pride and inspiration.

“Baía Formosa is still a natural place, very normal,” he says. “There are no parties, there’s nothing crazy. It’s a place I go precisely to surf, to meet my friends and my family. It’s good to see where I come from and what I have now. Because sometimes people forget about what you went through and they don’t value what they have now. To come back to Baía Formosa feels like going back in time and I think: ‘Caramba! What I have now, what I have achieved! I am going to continue.’ It’s motivational.”

Two of those friends from Baía Formosa, Marcelo Buxexa and Jackson Rodrigues, have been constant companions throughout his journey to the top, and their presence in his daily life helps him keep a sense of perspective, and to live in the moment whenever possible.

Ítalo Ferreira surfs Pipeline in 2018 © Ryan Miller/Red Bull Content Pool

“I grew up with Buxexa and Jackson, we surfed together and we shared lunch in school, because we didn’t have money to buy three sandwiches,” he says. “It’s the same as today. I have my money and I share it with my friends, we can travel the world in the same way. It’s basically so that we have an extra opportunity.

“We travel together and enjoy every single moment because I think that the best things in life are the history, the memories. It’s not money, fame or followers on Instagram. If you die, you lose everything, it doesn’t matter.”

I would do anything to get that medal. Silver or bronze was nothing to me, only the gold Italo Ferreira

Ferreira’s hope is that those followers on Instagram – 2.9 million of them at last count – will take some inspiration from his story.

“You have both sides of the coin about being famous,” he says. “The good side, people who want to see you doing well, that you achieve, that you inspire people… and people who want to put you down.

“Some people see me like an inspiration in life, to achieve their dreams in their areas, that’s the best part. I try to continue inspiring in this way. I want to be different from people who complain about everything and who act like the world is just for them. I want to keep my essence, to continue being a good person.”

Faith

Ask Ítalo what advice he’d give to a young surfer, and the answer is right there, written on the body. He points to the tattoo on his arm, 'Acredite na força do seus sonhos' in his native Portuguese. In English, that translates as 'Believe in the power of your dreams'.

“I come from a place where few people believed in me, except my family,” he says. “And sometimes there are things that we just have to ignore and believe that we can do it. That’s what I did.”

He’s been able to maintain that self-belief all the way from his early competitions through to an Olympic gold medal that for him, was never in doubt.

Ferreira doing what he does best © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

“When I travelled to Japan with my friend Marco I was super confident because I’d been training a lot, every single day, pushing hard, and I was confident that I would have a chance to have the gold medal,” he recalls. “Then after my first heat, I did an interview and they said, 'hey you won the first wave and the first heat', and I said, ‘And the first gold medal!’

“In my mind, I just wanted that, and I would do anything to get that medal. Silver or bronze was nothing to me, only the gold medal. I worked hard for it.

“During the competition, everything started going in the same flow. I started to get more confident and started to see my dream right there. Then in the final, against Kanoa (Igarashi), I was on the next level of concentration. You can see when I broke my board I was so calm, I went to the beach, gathered the board, and then I restarted the heat. I paddled back and then I was like, ‘It’s my time!’

“To me, to have that opportunity to win the gold medal was like the best thing. I had been working on every detail in my mind and I had dreamt about that moment. When I came out of the water and I saw all the boys screaming and crying, that moment was one the best for sure, because in that moment I knew I’d be an Olympic champion.”

Future

While his place in surfing history is secure thanks to that triumph in Tokyo, he wants to leave a legacy outside sport too, through his work with young surfers and the Instituto Ítalo Ferreira he is setting up in his home town.

Ferreira relaxes in Baia Formosa with his signature can © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

“If I win, everyone around me can win too,” he says simply. “I can help my parents, the guys around me, my friends can travel with me, and then I can help the new generation with my Institute. So I can help some people and inspire some people around the world. I think these are my big goals: to help everyone, to carry on learning, to grow.”

The Institute, currently under construction in the house where his grandmother once lived, is hugely important to him. One of its main pillars will be sustainability, while the key focus will be providing opportunities to young surfers.

“It's to help the children to have the opportunity that I didn't have there,” he explains. “People know that not everyone can make it in sport, so it’s going to be a little more like a support for the kids. There's an opportunity to take English classes, computing and of course, there will be surfing. There will be activities that children like to do but not everyone will follow the same path.

“It's more to give children a light, an opportunity, so they can have something motivational, so people there can feel good, have a good time too and also learn.”

Having a good time while also learning and constantly striving to give your best. That commitment has served Ferreira pretty well up to now – along with his faith, his family, his friends, and a determination to leave a legacy that will last long into the future.