Train like Iva Jovic: the workout behind her tennis success

Iva Jovic: I started playing tennis accidentally. There were tennis courts in the apartment complex I grew up in and they became an easy way for my parents to keep me and my sister active. The courts had four walls so we were contained, and we’d entertain ourselves with everything from Barbie dolls to soccer balls - all on the court. Eventually, we started playing tennis.

During the pandemic, I started taking tennis more seriously because it was the sport that was most easily accessible. I fell in love with the competition – it made me feel alive and I wanted to continue getting better.