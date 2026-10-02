120m above Seoul, Jaan Roose takes slacklining to new heights

Jaan Roose Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose is a three-time world champion and world-record holder who covered 14.7km on a slackline in 12 hours above Bratislava in 2026.

has completed a jaw-dropping high-altitude challenge in the heart of Seoul, performing a series of tricks on a slackline suspended 120m above the South Korean capital city's streets.

The three-time world champion crossed a 160m long slackline suspended between the Koreana Hotel and Dong-A Media Center in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun district, before turning around and making the return journey.

The three-time world champion crossed a 160m long slackline suspended between the Koreana Hotel and Dong-A Media Center in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun district, before turning around and making the return journey.

The three-time world champion crossed a 160m long slackline suspended between the Koreana Hotel and Dong-A Media Center in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun district, before turning around and making the return journey.

High above the busy streets, Roose showcased his remarkable balance and control with a series of advanced manoeuvres - including a Back Lay, Shoulder Stand and Toe Hang - as the lunchtime crowds watched anxiously from below.

High above the busy streets, Roose showcased his remarkable balance and control with a series of advanced manoeuvres - including a Back Lay, Shoulder Stand and Toe Hang - as the lunchtime crowds watched anxiously from below.

High above the busy streets, Roose showcased his remarkable balance and control with a series of advanced manoeuvres - including a Back Lay, Shoulder Stand and Toe Hang - as the lunchtime crowds watched anxiously from below.