Join Jackson Goldstone’s ride to his first elite World Cup downhill win

Born into a mountain biking family in a town world-renowned for its trails, Jackson Goldstone was riding a balance bike by the age of two, racing BMX at four and even became an internet sensation by six when a video of him throwing tricks on his way to kindergarten went viral.

After turning his attention to focus on downhill racing, Goldstone became the young rider to watch as he stormed to the 2021 Junior world championship gold medal and 2022 Junior World Cup overall title, before joining the elite ranks of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup for the 2023 season – and he's already making his mark.

Read on to follow Goldstone's journey from six-year-old viral video sensation to elite World Cup race winner.

01 The first elite World Cup win – Val di Sole 2023

4 min Jackson Goldstone's winning run POV – Val di Sole Watch from Jackson Goldstone's point of view as he takes his first Elite MTB World Cup win in Val di Sole.

Goldstone took his first elite victory in just his third race in the class at the World Cup round on the legendary Black Snake course in Val di Sole, Italy, with a historic run.

After narrowly missing out on a debut win at the previous race in Leogang, Austria, Goldstone showcased his exceptional skills during the finals in Italy. Seemingly floating down the roughest and most technical track on the World Cup calendar, he beat the next fastest time of fellow Canadian Finn Iles by 2.224s with a remarkable time of 3m 34.926s.

Goldstone celebrates his historic first elite win in Val di Sole © Karolina Krasinka/Red Bull Content Pool

Giving him even more reason to celebrate, Goldstone's maiden win also helped him move into the lead of the overall World Cup standings, where he now leads Illes, 786 points to 774.

02 Setting elite times as a junior racer

What really stood out during Goldstone's 2022 season was just how fast he and title rival Jordan Williams were, regularly setting race times that would put them on the elite podium.

Goldstone laps up the applause of the home crowd at the podium ceremony © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

A case in point, when he scored the overall Junior World Cup title on home soil in Mont-Saint-Anne, Canada, Goldstone's winning time of 4m 13.766s would have placed him third in the Elite men's race, nearly 1.5s faster than the time of actual elite third-place finisher, Australia's Troy Brosnan. Goldstone himself described this run as the best of his short career to date.

03 A seamless move from junior to elite

2022 saw Goldstone experience the highs of Junior racing success ahead of making the daunting transition to the elite ranks. Jump into the episode of Race Tapes below to see behind the scenes of his UCI MTB World Cup season last summer.

And that daunting move to the Elite ranks? Well, with a win and the series' leader's jersey bagged inside three races, Goldstone has made it seem like no big deal at all – and that's after undergoing surgery on his appendix just days before the start of the 2023 campaign.

14 min Parental advisory Junior racers Vali Höll and Jackson Goldstone make the daunting transition to the Elite MTB World Cup circuit.

04 Red Bull Hardline's youngest champion

At his first-ever Red Bull Hardline , the 18-year-old remained composed and confident on what is undoubtedly the world's scariest downhill track. His impressive practice run and third-place qualifying time, only five seconds behind the three-time winner Bernard Kerr, showcased his skill on the biggest of jumps and drops around.

4 min Jackson Goldstone's winning run Jackson Goldstone conquers the toughest course in downhill mountain biking to take the win at Red Bull Hardline 2022.

Come finals day, Goldstone dominated from the start. Steadily extending his lead down the track, a minor mistake in the middle section of the track didn't faze him and he flawlessly tackled the massive course. Finishing with a remarkable winning margin of over six seconds, Goldstone became the youngest champion in the event's history.

Goldstone has signed up to defend his title at Red Bull Hardline 2023 , which is taking place on July 15-16, and we can't wait to see what he delivers at this year's race.

05 Swapping mountains for Mexican streets

10 min Top 3 runs Enjoy the top three runs from Chile's Felipe Agurto, Canada's Jackson Goldstone and Colombia's Camilo Sánchez.

The final stop of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill series arrived in Guanajuato, Mexico, for another exciting round of street racing. Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo saw riders descend the colourful streets, packed with stone-clad stairs and narrow gaps.

Taking a break from pre-season World Cup training, Goldstone displayed impressive street skills and secured second place, just 2.2 seconds behind the victorious Camilo Sánchez, showcasing his prowess as not only a rising World Cup downhill contender, but a very tidy urban racer as well.

06 He's not just fast, but stylish as well

Jackson Goldstone is the Whip-Off world champ © Mason Mashon

In the Official Whip-Off World Championship event at Crankworx Whistler in 2022, roughly 100 of the world's top riders battled through a series of chaotic jam sessions marked by huge party lines and mind-blowing sideways action.

To no one’s surprise, Goldstone’s style reigned supreme to hand him the win. Hit after hit, the local boy seemed to carve harder, bend the bike further and land deeper than any fellow competitor, proving that he's not just blazing fast, but super stylish as well.

4 min Whip-Off raw highlights – Innsbruck The Innsbruck Whip-Off never fails to deliver and 2022 was no different. Here’s what went down.