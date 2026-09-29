How rising tennis star Jakub Menšík learned to thrive under pressure

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Anyone watching a Jakub Menšík match can expect a tennis masterclass. The towering Czech (who stands 1.92m tall) possesses a powerful serve, can dominate from the baseline and has the ability to deliver cute drop shots and precise volleys. It is a style that is built for the modern game, combining explosive power with an increasingly complete all-court game.

What stands out just as much, though, is what he doesn’t show. There are few clenched fists, wild celebrations or visible signs of frustration. “Of course, I get emotional during a match,” Menšík says. “I just try not to show it, and to remain ice-cold in crucial moments.”

That composure shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of emotion. Away from the court, the 21-year-old is very different. Menšík loves spending time with friends and family, dances exuberantly with his girlfriend on TikTok and often answers questions with a mischievous smile. “I’m a friendly person and enjoy meeting new people, but when I step onto the court, I’m ‘in the zone’. Then it’s just the ball and me.”

01 Displaying a sense of calmness on court

Menšík’s reserved nature can sometimes see him overlooked among tennis’ more flamboyant personalities. That changed at Roland-Garros, where his run to the semi-finals of the French Open put him firmly in the spotlight. After beating another rising star in Brazilian João Fonseca and making the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time, Menšík’s composure became one of the defining features of his breakthrough in Paris.

Even when the pressure was at its highest, he looked remarkably calm, as though he had been playing at the top level for decades. “As a tennis player, you often feel much older,” says Menšík, who first picked up a racket at the age of four. “You’re so used to the environment, the whole atmosphere.”

In Menšík’s case, that familiarity began early. He grew up with two tennis courts practically on his doorstep, surrounded by a sports-loving family and close to one of the world’s most important junior tournaments in Prostějov. Becoming a professional tennis player may have seemed almost inevitable, but his development was about more than simply hitting thousands of balls.

From an early age, he placed as much emphasis on his mental preparation as he did on his physical and tactical development. Learning how to deal with pressure, stay focused and reset after setbacks became part of his training. Those lessons are now proving just as valuable as his powerful serve and groundstrokes.

02 Training the mind as well as the body

Menšík, who has a career-high ranking of 12th in the world, has worked on the mental side of his game since he was 13. The process starts with understanding his own thoughts and learning how to respond to them. From there, he has developed a set of techniques that he can call upon in different situations.

“The goal is to have an answer ready for every situation on the court. It’s an ongoing process,” he says. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, either. “There’s no universal recipe, like a phrase I repeat to myself over and over to make myself feel better.”

Instead, Menšík has built his own repertoire of techniques over the years, using them when he needs to refocus, respond to a setback or stay present during a difficult passage of a match. He keeps the details private, but offers one glimpse into his approach.

For Menšík, physical and mental training can go hand in hand © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

“The techniques include words I repeat to myself mentally, but also movements, certain gestures. Mostly, it’s about focusing and being completely present.”

That final point is perhaps the simplest way to understand Menšík’s approach. He isn’t trying to eliminate emotion or pretend pressure doesn’t exist. He is learning how to acknowledge it, reset and return his attention to the next point. This process paid dividends at the US Open, as the Czech won the mixed doubles title alongside Karolína Muchová.

03 Learning from the master, Novak Djokovic

Menšík has sought advice from mental coaches throughout his career, but he has also had the chance to learn from one of the greatest pressure players in tennis history: 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian first took notice of Menšík after watching him reach the junior singles final at the 2022 Australian Open. Djokovic invited the young Czech to train with him in Belgrade, beginning a relationship that has continued as Menšík has progressed through the professional ranks.

Their paths crossed again in 2025, this time with a title on the line. Menšík defeated Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 in the Miami Open final, winning both sets in tiebreaks.

“To play against my idol on such a stage and then to win in a tiebreak is a dream,” Menšík says. “Novak is an absolute role model. I admire how he handles the most difficult moments on the court. I think every player wants to reach that level of confidence and composure under pressure.”

04 Finding comfort in routine

Menšík has also developed a series of routines that help him feel settled in an environment where almost everything is constantly changing. Before the coin toss, he jumps three times. He always steps onto the court with his right foot first. And after a victory, he sometimes tries to repeat the same details the following day, from his meal and kitto his route to the court.

Whether it's in training or a tiebreak, the focus is on the next ball © Lukáš Wagneter/Red Bull Content Pool

They may seem like small details, but for Menšík they provide something valuable and that is familiarity. With players travelling almost every week and facing different opponents, courts and conditions, routines can offer a sense of consistency when everything else is changing.

“Routines give me something to rely on,” he says, “especially in stressful moments.”

Menšík understood the value of that stability from an early age, partly through his relationship with his older brother Lukas, who is three years his senior. “Growing up with him showed me that routines can create stability, security and trust. I saw how important they were for him in everyday life. That shaped me, too.”

For Menšík, then, routines are about more than superstition. They are another way of creating a familiar environment, something he can control when the outcome of a tennis match is anything but certain.

05 The ultimate mental reset

One of Menšík’s favourite ways to switch off after a match is to play cards with his coach and support team. “It’s a great way to relax without completely switching off your brain,” he says.

The game of choice is Číča – Czech for “cat” – a card game that Menšík compares to Hearts. It might seem an unusual way to unwind after the intensity of a tennis match, but that is precisely the point.

Menšík combines explosive power with stoic composure © Lukáš Wagneter/Red Bull Content Pool

“Card games keep the mind active – they train concentration, decision-making, memory and patience,” says Menšík. “But at the same time, it’s relaxing because you enjoy spending time with your team. It’s a simple way to mentally reset before getting back to work.”

That work will take Menšík to Vienna in October, where he will make his Red Bull BassLine debut. The tournament’s unique format means every match is decided by tiebreaks, putting an even greater premium on concentration and composure.

“I’ve only heard good things about the atmosphere and I hope it gets really loud. I love that energy and believe events like BassLine bring out a completely different side of the players.”