The season all-conquering Janja Garnbret climbed into a league of her own

The snapshot:

2019: Janja Garnbret lines up in Switzerland during early April for the start of the IFSC Climbing World Cup bouldering season. By the time she descends to the ground following her final climb at the American resort Vail in June, she has become the first woman or man to complete a season sweep in any discipline in IFSC history.

Be sure to download the free Red Bull TV app and catch unmissable action on all your devices! Get the app here .

The winning run:

Garnbret got the better of Japan's Akiyo Noguchi and Briton Shauna Coxsey at the 2019 World Cup bouldering opener in Meiringen, then won in Moscow, Chongqing, Wujiang and Munich to give her a shot at the perfect season in Vail.

The final piece of the puzzle:

Nerves looked set to get the better of her as she was vulnerable in her semi-final against Fanny Gibert, while Akiyo Noguchi pushed her all the way in the final. However, a perfect send at the first attempt of her final climb was enough to claim the win. After breaking down in tears, Garnbret revealed: "This was a lifetime goal.”

Janja Garnbret dominating the wall © Suguru Saito / Red Bull Content Pool

The prodigy:

The Slovenian pursued her love of climbing aged seven and competed nationally at eight. Just before turning 16, she completed the daunting 8b-category Avatar climb at Pandora in Croatia on her first attempt without any information to stun the climbing world. She revealed: "I climb because climbing is a moment where I fall in love with life. When I am on the wall nothing else matters."

The titles: