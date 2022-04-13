Freerunning
Hold on tight for a roller coaster freerunning ride with Jason Paul and co
Find out what happened when freerunning ace Jason Paul met up with Krystian Kowalewski and Silke Sollfrank at a theme park in Germany for a spectacular parkour session.
Jason Paul is known all over the world for his breathtaking freerunning stunts and videos – and his latest project is no exception.
Jason Paul’s Wild Ride sees the German freerunner team up with compatriot Silke Sollfrank and Poland's Krystian Kowalewski to produce an awesome display of their parkour skills at Tripsdrill theme park in Cleebronn, Germany.
Click on the video in the player above to see the trio putting their freerunning abilities to the test like never before as they turn the framework of the famous Mammut roller coaster into their own parkour playground. Also, scroll down to see a special action edit of the show!
While an amusement park is usually reserved for families, Germany's Tripsdrill theme park offers Jason Paul and co the ideal setting for a first-class parkour session.
The three freerunning friends are clearly in their element as they take on challenges that have never been seen before. From artistic climbing across the wooden roller coaster to overcoming big gaps at extreme heights and executing risky jumps, it's clear that Jason Paul's Wild Ride lives up to its name for every second of this video.
Freerunning is mostly a solo endeavour but Jason Paul believes that this project brings an element teamwork into the mix as well.
"At the end of the day you make the jump yourself and of course parkour isn't a team sport," says Paul, who’s been producing a whole host of freerunning feats like this one for his own Red Bull TV series. "But for us it's still a lot of fun to work together as a crew because everyone brings their individual skills!"
What makes Jason Paul's Wild Ride extra special – in addition to the dizzying freerunning action, of course – is the constantly changing filming perspectives between First Person View (FPV) and Point of View (POV) – so a big thanks goes to Munich-based videographer Paul Kuhn, who was in charge of flying camera-toting drones for this project.
You can see extra footage from the high-tech drone cameras and much more in our special behind-the-scenes edit, so click on the player below to enjoy the action now.
5 min
Jason Paul's even wilder ride
Parkour pro Jason Paul and friends take on Germany's Mammut roller coaster in a special freerunning session.