You probably know all about him already, but in case you don't, this is Jesper Tjäder and he's one of the most creative skiers in the world – not only for his abilities and innovative style, but thanks to his eye for creating appealing footage online. His two previous jaw-dropping edits, Unrailistic and Unrailistic 2.0 , both blew the internet apart.

While his Unrailistic works have pushed the envelope of progressive freeskiing, it's safe to say that the first one was a bit more quirky and pure fun, and the sequel, a bit more (read: substantially more) technical. This time around, we can feast our eyes on equally as unhumanly technical moves but with a shift in focus. Jesper is back to being quirky. Big-time quirky. Check it out in the player above.

At one point, I felt like I was actually in a game show Jesper Tjäder Freeskiing Big Air/Slopestyle

Jesper Tjäder jumps through a fire hoop © Adam Klingeteg

Regardless of whether you were born in the '90s and grew up watching hours of TV, or simply at some point have been bored and browsed around for funny content on the internet, you've inevitably watched parts of a Japanese game show. And truth be told, haven't we all thought of what it would be to be in one? We know one kid who did and he wasn't satisfied with visualising it in his dreams. The results? Well...

Since he was young, Jesper has been fascinated by these kinds of game shows, but it wasn't until more recently he started getting reccurring dreams about skiing in one. And with 2020 being 2020, it became clear that he would have a bit more time on his hands than usual. While some see time as something to spend, others see it as a space to innovate, which is precisely what Jesper did.

I wish I could have it in my back yard Jesper Tjäder Freeskiing Big Air/Slopestyle However, it wasn't solely just fun, games and fire hoops. Let's not forget who we're dealing with. That's right. And what would a Jesper Tjäder film be without a feature allowing some never-done-before tricks? That's the reason behind the 24m triple elbow spider rail. As he says himself in the behind-the-scenes clip, the time in the ski tunnel was minimal, and most features had to be done in a matter of hours, including rigging. This one was no different. Even though the spider rail, with its endless possibilities and routes down, was the one that spiked Jesper's interest the most, a couple of hours was all he was given, which fortunately was enough for him to squeeze in an incredible 60 tries before finally clearing the entire rail.

Once again, Jesper's pushed the envelope of progressive freeskiing.