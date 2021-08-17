Moments we'll never forget: watching Jessica Fox become a canoeing legend

When your mum and dad happen to have been two of the very best in history, multi-world champions both, in the same sporting profession that you’ve chosen, well, surely you’ve got a bit of a head start in your quest to be the nonpareil.

The effervescent Australian, Jessica Fox , reflects with a smile on the best qualities she thinks she’s inherited from her parents – British father Richard and French mother Myriam – that have somehow helped her surpass both of their glittering careers.

“My mum is also my coach, and I think one of the reasons we gel so well is that I’m probably the opposite in character and personality,” muses Fox.

Jessica Fox with her mother and coach, Myriam Fox-Jerusalmi © Samuel Costin/ Red Bull Content Pool

“Maybe I’m a bit more like dad. I think I take from him, probably, his calmness and ability to just sort of adapt, go with the flow and not get too emotional.

“And my mum’s the most tenacious, motivated, driven person. She’s a doer, just super resilient and resourceful – and I get that from her.”

Yet here’s the odd thing. Despite her parents owning 18 individual world titles between them, it was never a sure thing that young Jess would follow in their slipstream.

Indeed, she began as a fine swimmer and acrobatic gymnast. “It was a bit of a sliding doors moment maybe,” she reflects, thinking back to when she was a talented 11-year-old sporting all-rounder.

“I was doing a harder trick on a double mini-trampoline and ended up slamming onto the crash mat and broke my arm.

“A physio said, ‘you should try paddling again to strengthen that arm once this cast is off.’ So I got back in the kayak and I was then at that age to be able to go out on the white water rapids – and that’s when I started to really enjoy it.”

Then, her parents could really come into their own, of course.

“On the water, though I’ve evolved into my own person and have my own technique, people do tend to tell me, ‘you have your father’s eyes when you’re in the start gate, the same sort of Fox look’.”

It must be the look of a serial winner, one that can surely only intimidate Fox’s opponents.

Canoe slalomist Jess Fox in action © Andy Green/Red Bull Content Pool I still feel like I have more potential, more to learn and more to give in my sport Jessica Fox

After all, her parents have seen her annexe a record seven individual world titles – 10 if you include teams and 22 if you add her junior and under-23 titles – 32 World Cup triumphs and four medals from the Games, topped by her most recent crowning C1 gold in Tokyo.

That emotional, steely win after so many near-misses on the biggest stage made her feel 'a bit more worthy of the [GOAT] name' but, to Fox, it certainly didn’t feel like a chapter had been closed. As she said, “I still feel like I have more potential, more to learn and more to give in my sport.”

We caught up with Jess on the road to Pau in the south of France, where she travelled with her mother, Myriam. The two of them are planning her next campaign in a forthcoming World Cup event before she goes to the world championships in Bratislava in September.

“Being back on the circuit will motivate me. I just love competing. These world championships will be very different, too, in a bit of a bubble, so it will be quite restrictive and challenging for a lot of people.

“But I look at each competition as a new challenge, a new exciting opportunity. It’ll be great to get back on the start line.”

There’s a joyous positivity about Fox. Australia’s strict quarantine restrictions prevent her from getting back home until probably October. Still, she’s using her time in Europe not just to compete but also to enjoy a break and pay a rare visit to her grandma in Marseille.

“She’s been making a fuss of me – feeding me too much!” laughs Fox, who’s also been dabbling in her new hobby of watercolour painting while reading the latest Liane Moriarty bestseller or inspirational sporting autobiography.

“Getting outside is always something I love to do to clear the mind. Get in the bush or get out to a mountain somewhere in the Pyrenees in the next few weeks,” she says.

“I also love to get a bit crafty and do some painting and things like that. I think using your hands always helps you to detach from what’s going on in your mind.”

Whitewater training in Sydney © Samuel Costin/Red Bull Content Pool

A very active mind in Fox’s case. As someone who’s studied psychology, is doing an MBA in communications and has become a sought-after motivational speaker, it’s not difficult to imagine that she will prove an inspirational figure in the sporting arena long after she’s hung up her paddles.

“I’m not sure yet where my life will take me,” she shrugs. “But I love what I do, and I’m really passionate about it, and sharing that passion in the future after my career’s over is definitely something I’ll look to do.”

But she’s still only 27. Until then, she’ll just keep pushing the boundaries of slalom canoeing. “I feel like there are a few of us women who’ve just been pushing up the level of our sport, getting closer to the men’s way of paddling and their speed.

“So that’s something that’s always exciting for me – to push those limits and try to challenge the boys, I guess, and keep evolving my technique.”

Not to mention all the medals and records that can turn a hungry Fox into a ‘GOAT’. “Oh yes,” she smiles, “I’ve still got more in me!”