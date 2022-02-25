Jett Lawrence's Supercross season takes off in Minneapolis

As the 2022 AMA Supercross Series arrived in Minneapolis, all eyes were on the return of Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence after his preseason injury. Lawrence, along with 21 other riders, took the stage in the Eastern Regional 250SX Class as the racing season transitioned to the East Coast field of riders in the 250s.

As it goes with pre-race predictions and the appreciation for performances, the 450SX Class conversations may have been skewed. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb was at the forefront of pre-race speculation, yet his outcome showed critics otherwise. Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac were among the predicted winners, pre-race, as their ability to further solidify their respective championship hunts was repeated.

Webb was back and seeking to carve out a winning line © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

Predictions aside, when the gate dropped on the 450SX main event on Saturday in Minneapolis, it was Webb with the holeshot. There was no doubt that Webb had returned to the front of the pack with the opening he achieved. The arena felt it: Webb was back and seeking to carve out a winning line, early in the race. Into the race, a few laps later, it was Anderson and Chase Sexton who would ultimately make their way around Webb though. While Webb put in a hard charge, Anderson and Sexton’s momentum from previous rounds culminated in a powerhouse effect that left viewers wondering at Webb’s ultimate outcome.

As the action continued to unfold in the 450SX on Saturday, Sexton made a hard charge for the main event win, but a mistake on the last lap contributed to a less-than ideal outcome for him. After what the broadcast deemed as “oversteering,” Sexton’s motorcycle overcorrection and crash left him walking off the track, which opened the door for another main event win for Anderson. Not only did Sexton’s overcorrection change the course of the podium, but the persistence from Webb also resulted in a second-place finish. Webb’s grit wasn’t unmatched though, and Marvin Musquin showed consistency on Saturday to endin a strong third place finish.

It was Musquin who showed consistency © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

In Webb’s world, he emerged with a winning system and a full supply of podium-worthy charge which sent him to the front of the pack. On the horizon for the 450s, look out for Webb to build off of this strong finish in Minneapolis and stay pinned on the podium come Texas.

Webb emerged with a winning system © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

The excitement from the 450SX field wasn’t unmatched on Saturday because it was also the 250SX Class East Opener. Among the action of the East-bound field transitioning into a new group of riders, it was Austin Forkner who took the early lead on Saturday. However, Lawrence was close behind and wouldn’t waste any time passing Forkner. While Lawrence had a mediocre practice and heat race by his standards, he was able to clean things up in the main event to dominate the field, leading 19 of the 20 laps. It appears Lawrence’s pre-season injury hasn’t slowed him down one bit, and the rest of the field has their work cut out for them. As the checkered flag flew, the results would sit Lawrence, Forkner and Cameron McAdoo on the podium.

Lawrence was able to clean things up © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

Fans also had their eyes on TLD Red Bull Gas Gas rider Pierce Brown after he took the win in the heat race earlier in the night. However, a rough start in the main event left Brown battling through the back of the pack. If he can get a solid start, there’s no doubt we’ll be seeing him consistently on the podium this year.

Will Jett Lawrence keep his win streak up and silence the injury-related doubt? Will Cooper Webb return to the top step of the podium and put an end to Jason Lawrence’s title hunt? These questions will be answered next weekend as we head into Arlington!

If Brown gets a solid start, we’ll be seeing him on the podium this year © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

450SX Class Results

Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha Aaron Plessinger, Leesburg, Fla., KTM Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda Dylan Ferrandis, Tallahassee, Fla., Yamaha Justin Brayton, Charlotte, N.C., Honda

Eastern 250SX Class Results

Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki Jeremy Martin, Rochester, Minn., Yamaha RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha Levi Kitchen, Washougal Wash., Yamaha Phillip Nicoletti, Bethel, N.Y., Yamaha