All calm, no storm: Jimmy Spithill is staying zen ahead of America's Cup

Calculated and cool – that's Jimmy Spithill . He's the master of the modern America's Cup, having guided the winning boat in two of the last three campaigns. Now he's key to Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli's challenge of Team New Zealand in Kiwi home water. It's been a successful visit to New Zealand so far, with Luna Ross coming through the Prada Cup and preparing to face the home team in the America's Cup, which kicks off on March 10.

Spithill's calm is legendary and yet he's far from the cocktail drinking yachtsmen of old. With the America's Cup craft going from boats to planes, the event has taken a "quantum leap in terms of performance," he says.

"Before, we were in your standard monohull. Now, these boats can do three to four times the speed of the wind. And just how physical they are. You're very undermanned, there's a lot to do and the decisions are split second. On these boats you've got to be coordinated and for the most part you don't have time to talk about it."

With the racing becoming more physically demanding with every edition and the team’s coordination more important than ever, Spithill's role as one of the two helmsmen onboard Luna Rossa can seem like a heavy burden.

"With these boats doing up to 100kph, you make a mistake and there's going to be a consequence," he says. "Push these things too far, you're going to flip, likely hurt people and have significant damage. It's like a car crash, but there's no seat belts, no air bags. Even the uniform you're wearing is like you're going to race MotoGP: you've got a full impact vest, spare air, knives and a helmet in case you do crash and get trapped under the boat."

It's pressure, but his love of the speed, teamwork and technology is clear. At 41, Spithill lives and breaths it. So his most recent significant challenge came not on the water, but in a change of circumstance after a decade with the same team.

"I was with Oracle Team USA and was fortunate enough during the three campaigns I spent with that team to win two America's Cups. We lost the third one in Bermuda. During that time, you build a certain culture, process and way of operating and running the team," he recalls. "This time, it was quite a change. When Oracle exited the America's Cup, I went really out of my comfort zone, to be honest. Instead of operating in a campaign that I was used to operating in, with similar people, I went pretty much on my own to a completely new team, living in a place where they aren't speaking English and really being immersed in a completely different culture."

Luna Rossa may have forced him out of his comfort zone, but Spithill has certainly moulded himself and the system into something that's very competitive. Because flying these craft is every bit as important as steering them, one man flies while the other steers.

"Typically, you'd have one helmsman and one flight controller: the guy steering the boat and the guy flying the boat on the foil," explains Spithill. "But when you got to manoeuvre, both of those guys had to swap sides. The helmsman had to run over and someone had to hold the steering wheel for him while he did that. While he's swapping sides, you’re taking quite a big hit in aerodynamic drag.

Feet up: Spithill just oozes calm these days © Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

"So, we looked at the concept of splitting the boat in two halves. Two helmsmen, myself and Francesco Bruni, locked in. This has never been done before. Meanwhile, the other sailors have to be able to operate at exhaustion – they're at max heart rate for 20 to 25 minutes."

While all of this is going on, his own heart rate was recorded as low as 63bpm during the qualifying Prada Cup battles. So, just how does Spithill keep his cool?

"I've always been fascinated with human performance and decision making, especially under pressure and stress," he explains. "From what I've seen and learnt, the worst thing you can probably do is to get stressed out, elevate your heart rate and then try and make smart decisions.

"Part of the training we've done with the Red Bull High Performance team in the past has been with big-wave surfers. I've jumped in with the squad and we've done breath holding training to put yourself under pressure, dealing with a surfer's worst case scenario, being held under water after a wipe-out.

There's one common thread that seems to shine through with friends in the military, who've been in life and death situations, and with other athletes. It's the ability to try and calm yourself down, to really think things through and make smart decisions. It's critical. That's something I have always tried to do, to improve my ability to make good decisions. I'm willing to try anything that can help to lead to that. I've changed my diet, my recovery process – I've really tried to leave no stone unturned.

Spithill has left no stone unturned in his quest to win America's Cup again © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

"One of the things we use a lot is video, but also recording conversations. We microphone everything we do when we train and race. Then, we'll come back, we'll be candid and quite critical of ourselves and each other on how we made decisions. That really is an important part of the game. You don't have long to talk about these decisions, a split second, so you want to learn from it every time."