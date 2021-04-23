America's Cup done, Jimmy Spithill now wants to put US sailing back on top

Part of this story James Spithill Australia View Profile

He’s only just wrapped up an America's Cup campaign, but there's not stopping Jimmy Spithill . The Australian is about to lead the US SailGP team in the SailGP series ' first stop this weekend, a move he believes will help re-energise the American sailing scene.

Earlier this year, Spithill took the Italian boat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli all the way to the 36th America's Cup against defending champions Emirates Team New Zealand. His crew produced a valiant display in the 7–3 defeat and the skipper of the victorious BMW Oracle Racing and Oracle Team USA boats in 2010 and 2013 is now confident that he can help get the USA back at the top table of sailing with success in the SailGP series.

The 41-year-oldexplained: "When you look back at the '80s and '90s, the US was absolutely a powerhouse in world sailing – at the Olympic level and the America's Cup. Offshore as well. In the past 10 to 20 years however you've got to say that the British, New Zealand and Australia have really overtaken the US when you look at the Olympic results. For us, the goal is to get the US back at the top.

High-performance sailing is the future, but I think that's where the US has kind of been left behind Jimmy Spithill

"I believe high-performance sailing is the future, but I think that's where the US has kind of been left behind a little bit, so we see this as an awesome opportunity to be a catalyst and really change that at the grassroots level. We know that there's a lot of talent in the United States. There needs to be something to kick things off and we think this is a perfect platform to do that, though – to re-energise and ultimately, as the series goes on over the years, see some really cool talent making their way into the US roster."

This weekend, Bermuda is hosting the first stop of eight events on three continents between April 2021 and March 2022, with eight teams battling it out head-to-head.

The Sydney-born sailor takes over from helmsman Rome Kirby, who now moves to Flight Controller on the identical F50 catamarans alongside six other crew members. The American team look to improve on their best 2019 finish of third and sixth place overall behind winners Australia.

With the boats racing at speeds exceeding 50 knots (100kph), Spithill explained: "The skippers or CEOs are in discussions with the SailGP technical team to constantly upgrade the fleet. In other circuits the boats may be the latest, but as seasons roll on, they get outdated. That's what I love about this circuit. Yes, everyone gets the same gear, but the boats, the equipment, the technology are constantly evolving and on the leading edge. That's unique.

"The foils have been a big upgrade from the last time I sailed these boats. That was a surprise, just how major a step forward they've made in terms of the performance of the foils. The big change this season however is the new hard wing style. It's basically controlled by hydraulics and there's a range of different twist and camber profiles you can run. So, it's not like a mechanical system with ropes – you can completely change it, from the bottom to the top, to get the flying shape you'd like to have."

Jimmy Spithill is hoping to helm the United States SailGP team to glory © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

Spithill's boat will face off against his native Australia, as well as Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand and Spain as the series sets sail around the world leading into the Grand Final, which includes a winner-takes-all Championship Final Race for a $1,000,000 prize.

Spithill's boat suffered some damage in training last week. "In the top-end conditions that day, it could have happened to any of us," he said. "The boat suffered quite a bit of damage to the aft fairing, the wing and the steering system – not so much in the capsize, it was really in re-righting the boat. We got it back on the water on Tuesday and immediately started breaking it back in."

The viewing possibilities for fans at each of the eight stops is something that marks the SailGP series out as something different from the rest of the global sailing events.

"I think it's a win for everyone, sailing really close to land and in front of some pretty major city-fronts," says Spithill. "This style of racing feels like going into a sporting stadium. Also, they're quick-fire, aggressive, full-throttle races, where you're making really quick decisions."

