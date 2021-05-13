Jimmy Spithill: "Champions always come back"

Part of this story James Spithill Australia View Profile

I’m a big believer that, in top-level sport, you need to be prepared for anything and there will always be the odd surprise…

But no-one could have predicted what would happen to us in the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix last week.

If you missed it, our United States SailGP Team boat was taken out in a high-speed collision with Japan SailGP Team that saw both boats forced out of racing on the final day.

It’s pretty crazy to watch it back – to be honest, both teams were lucky not to have someone seriously hurt. On our boat you can see Rome (Kirby), CJ (Paul Campbell-James) and I get absolutely rag-dolled and thrown over the handle bars, and Chris Draper onboard Japan dodged a bullet.

When you’re inside that situation, with chaos unfolding around you, things almost go in slow motion. The first thing that goes through your head is, is everyone OK?

Once you know everyone is safe, you go straight into securing the boat, assess for damage and try to keep racing. There’s always a risk that you could capsize, or sink, so you have to be on high alert. In actual fact this is what happened – unknown to us, our rudder had sheared off in the impact, and not long after it jammed and forced us into a capsize.

In SailGP, you’re racing on the edge – races are won and lost on fine margins. Fractions of a second can make the difference between winning and losing, or…. near misses and dangerous crashes. There is very little room for error.

At 100kph, if you make a mistake, it can quickly spiral out of your control James Spithill Season 2 of SailGP is probably the strongest line up I have ever seen in sailing. It’s short, fast racing, with the world’s best sailors going at insane speeds, in identical, foiling boats, so to get ahead, you have to find the limits and push past them, because if you don’t, your rivals will. And when racing is as competitive as this, with so much at stake, you’re never far away from things going wrong. At 100kph, if you make a mistake, it can quickly spiral out of your control. The risks are very similar to motorsport, except there are no seat belts. This is sport, and you know what the risks are. I know Japan’s skipper Nathan Outteridge very well, he’s a great sailor and good mate – and as soon as we both got ashore he came up and apologised. It was their mistake and it just happened to be us that they hit. That’s racing, but it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow. However, it was good to see such a talented competitor show great sportsmanship, in what I’m sure was a difficult moment for him. It’s especially frustrating for us, as we finished Race Day 1 in a strong position. We knew we had a good chance of getting onto the podium, which would have been a great result in our first race weekend.

Unfortunately, the incident put an end to our racing in the first Sail Grand Prix of the season, and there’s no kind of redress in this type of racing if you get taken out. It’s the risk you take, much like in F1 or MotoGP.

Stepping back onto the F50 boat for the first time just days before hitting the start line for real, I remembered just how unstable and on the edge these machines can be.

They’re super-complex boats and tough enough to keep under control even when you’re out there sailing on your own – throw in seven other teams with world-class sailors, and a challenging course, and it’s pretty clear why SailGP is the best racing in the world right now, and some of the best I can remember.

Adversity can be a great opportunity James Spithill Coming into the first event of the season, our priorities at United States SailGP Team were, first of all, to get to grips with the boat and to build a team that can compete for the title. To be taken out on the final day and to be unable to compete through someone else’s action is tough for our entire squad to digest. Everyone on and off the water put in a huge amount of preparation and work. But adversity can be a great opportunity. You really see true character and the people you want around you when the shit hits the fan. And, even though this is far from an ideal outcome to the first race weekend, in some ways, it’s the ultimate test for us as a team. This will be an opportunity to see how the team responds after a big setback and a good chance to show what we are made of. There is one thing I’ve learned during my career: champions, and champion teams, always come back. So that’s what we’ll do. Our focus now is to repair the boat and come out firing for the next event: the Italy Sail Grand Prix in Taranto on June 5-6.

