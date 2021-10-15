Jimmy Spithill: “You have to put the hammer down and push the limits”

If you haven’t seen the carnage from this weekend’s Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz, you really need to check out the footage .

Capsizes, near-misses, insane starts – it was wet, wild and, man, just super exciting racing.

Cádiz is known for epic Atlantic Ocean conditions, and we certainly experienced that on Sunday.

When these foiling F50 boats are fully loaded at speeds close to 100kph, they are crazy machines to control. You’re literally racing on the edge – and a split second can flip everything.

Just ask Spain, and the Brits. Those guys pushed too far and ended up capsizing and going for a swim – the Spanish didn’t even make it down to the race area! It happens, and it just shows how far the teams are willing to push in what is the most competitive fleet ever seen in sailing.

It’s a fine line between risk and reward. You’re constantly in avoidance mode. The guys that pushed the hardest were fast, but the most important thing is keeping the boat – and the people – in one piece.

USA SailGP Team helmsman Jimmy Spithill © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

As a driver in SailGP, you have to put the hammer down and push the limits, but there are seven other boats out there doing exactly the same, so potential collisions are never far away. Especially with the adrenaline pumping, heaps of water coming over the cockpit, and the pressure on.

When Ben and the GBR boat nose-dived in the final race, against Australia and ourselves, we had to react quickly to avoid them, which caused us to crash. It triggered our emergency stop system, effectively shutting the boat down, and we had to restart all of our systems mid-race.

It basically handed the Aussies the win. But nevertheless, we again proved consistency with another step up the leaderboard in Spain. We’re at the business end of the season now and it’s all about getting those vital points on the board, no matter what.

This weekend was our fourth podium in six Sail Grand Prix events, and if we can keep up that level of consistency we will get to where we need to be.

Of course, you want to win – but trust me, no-one is going to look back and remember who won individual regattas through the season. It’s all about that $1 million showdown in San Francisco – our home event – in March 2022, when we’ll see the SailGP Season 2 champions crowned.

Taking on the Bay of Cádiz © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool We’re at the business end of the season now and it’s all about getting those vital points on the board James Spithill

We came into the Spain Sail Grand Prix two points off the leaders in the overall rankings, and we leave just one point behind.

In challenging conditions, if we keep doing what we’re doing, it will lead to success. There’s no magic, no shortcuts – just hard work, dedication, and a solid, never-say-die team ethic.

Our two U.S. SailGP Team female athletes – CJ Perez and Daniela Moroz – have those characteristics in spades. CJ made her racing debut onboard the F50 this weekend as SailGP introduced mixed crews on every boat for the first time.

All I ask from my sailors is that they are willing to put the team before themselves James Spithill

I think it’s an awesome statement from the league, and it’s great to have both CJ and Daniela, who couldn’t join us in Spain, as she is competing in the Kite Foiling World Championships, going for an impressive fifth World Title!

CJ reminds me of a female Kai Lenny – she has grown up in Hawaii, has a great feel for the boat and is a natural on the water on anything that foils. They both have bright futures at the top of the sport.

Male or female, all I ask from my sailors is that they are willing to put the team before themselves. We have a tight team – without that, we wouldn’t have been able to face up to the challenges we’ve faced this year, and still be in the position we are.

Foiling at speeds of 100kph © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

We now have a little break before we head to Sydney in around six weeks to race on one of SailGP’s coolest race tracks in beautiful Sydney harbour.

The Aussies are leading SailGP with two events left, and they’re the team to beat right now in the windy conditions. They deserved to win in Spain, and at this stage in the season, the leaderboard doesn’t lie.

But we are all breathing down their necks and the weight of pressure and expectation is on them to perform at home. They tend to either finish first or last this season.

I’m sure they will get amazing support in Sydney… but trust me: it’s good to be the underdog.