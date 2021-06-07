Jimmy Spithill: "Every race is a dogfight"

This weekend, I was reminded just how cruel and punishing sport can be.

The United States SailGP Team had fought through to the final, winner-takes-all podium race of Italy Sail Grand Prix, and I was driving as we were leading the fleet with the finish line in sight.

Then – disaster struck. Out of nowhere, we struck an object under the water, we still don’t know what it was but it snapped our rudder.

We tried to save the boat and keep racing but the damage was done. Race over, in a fraction of a second. We were robbed of our first SailGP win.

When you’ve put it all on the line, and you lose out with the finish in sight, it’s pretty difficult to accept.

Event 2 of the series didn't go to plan for Jimmy Spithill and co in Italy © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

The worst part is, it’s not the first time we’ve been unable to finish a race this season. In the first Grand Prix of Season 2 last month, we were taken out by one of our rivals when they collided into us at full speed – leaving our boat damaged, and unable to continue racing.

Then we got kicked while we were down by a controversial ruling from the umpires that put us at the bottom of the standings.

It took a hell of a lot of work from the tech team at SailGP to get the boat back on the water – and after the disappointment of Bermuda, we couldn’t wait to get out there and put things right.

I was stoked with how the team showed a never-give-up attitude James Spithill Going into the Grand Prix in Italy, we knew exactly what we needed to do. I’m not really into big motivational speeches, or pep talks. I’ve been really lucky in my career to be part of some great teams, and the best ones have a core of seasoned pros who know what to do, how to do it and back each other up when the going gets tough. And you need that in SailGP, where every race is a dogfight. You’ve got to scrap for every inch – do whatever it takes to make the final three, and then leave it all on the racecourse in the winner-takes-all match race. There’s no room for an off-day, or mistakes. If you’re not at peak performance, you’ll get punished. And when you do get punished, you have to bounce back.

USA SailGP Team © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

Rewinding the event, I was stoked with how the team showed a never-give-up attitude and a winning mentality to dominate the first day, and we went into Sunday leading the standings.

To make the final three is a great achievement in a fleet this strong – and you know when you line up for a race like that, that a win won’t come easy.

They say that adversity can be character forming, but I feel like we’ve had more than our fair share of bad luck in our first two events. Now we just want to win.

After being forced to retire, so close to the finish line in Italy, I can understand the agony some F1 race car drivers must feel. What happened to us this weekend was like dominating the whole way round the circuit, taking a big lead into the last lap… and blowing a tyre with two corners to go.

We understand that in sport, shit happens, but man, it’s still tough to swallow.

Despite the immediate disappointment though, we can take some big positives to take from the first-ever Sail Grand Prix in Italian waters.

Ultimately, we showed we can win races and overall, despite having to retire from that final podium race, we’ve still placed third place. In this game, results matter – especially when you want to challenge for the title. We knew the pressure was on.

But even more important than the result, I saw a never-give-up attitude in the team and a hunger to win that I know gives us an advantage in this super competitive fleet.

Congrats to Japan, who took the win – I think we have a nice little rivalry forming there. I’m not sure they’re the team to beat, but they’re looking very strong – and my old crew mate Checco Bruni, who races for the Japanese team, was the hometown hero in Italy this weekend.

The number of fans that came out to watch the racing this weekend was unbelievable. The great thing about SailGP is not just that it has the best sailors and incredibly fast boats, but a format that really appeals to non-sailors.

The races are short, with heaps of boats, and there’s great action the whole way round the race track. I have a strong affection for Italy having sailed under the Tricolore in my previous campaign, and the spectators – sailing fans and newbies – did the country proud this weekend.

we’re going to dig into the data between now and the next SailGP event to see where we can work harder and smarter James Spithill

One of the coolest things about SailGP is the sheer amount of data available to teams and fans, thanks to Oracle. It’s completely open, so teams can look at each others’ performance, and there’s so much data that it can actually a challenge to get through it, and interpret it.

Each boat has 800 sensors, sending back 30,000 data points in real-time. That’s huge for the newer teams like us on United States SailGP Team, as it levels the playing field, helps us make gains and catch up.

So we’re going to dig into the data between now and the next SailGP event to see where we can work harder and smarter. We’ll be isolating what we think are our weaknesses, and focusing on making the marginal gains there, because in a fleet this strong, the small things add up.

Hopefully when we get to Plymouth for Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 17-18 we’ll be in good shape and able to show what we can do – with a bit of luck, we might even make it to the end of the regatta this time around.