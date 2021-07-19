Jimmy Spithill: "We can start turning these podiums into wins"

The alarm bells were ringing as soon as we started racing on Day 2 at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth. For some reason, the boat was asymmetric and we were struggling to set it up on port tack. We knew we had an issue with our starboard rudder, we just didn’t know how big a problem that would turn out to be.

In a series as strong as SailGP, if you're not at 100 percent, it makes life really difficult. Our starboard rudder was losing lift, which meant we couldn't fly the boat as we normally do.

If we pushed it too hard, it would trip out – kind of like locking up your tyres in an F1 car – and the boat would crash, losing balance and speed.

A sell-out crowd watched USA SailGP Team battle in the final © SailGP/Red Bull Content Poo

Handling these racing machines is challenging enough, but if you're going into manoeuvres out of whack, it’s like running off a race track.

You spend so much time dialling into specific settings and modes, and suddenly you have to throw that out of the window and set up completely differently. At these speeds, it's hard to ignore your muscle memory and instincts. Essentially, you’re relearning how to race the boat while it’s flying, at 60kph.

Despite that, we managed to hang in there and make the cut for the final winner-takes-all Podium race. That's a great result for the team. I've said it before, but the only goal for SailGP is to fight to get into that top three and then give everything for the US$1,000,000 at the end. We finished third, with Australia and France edging us in the final showdown.

It was a frustrating finish for us, as we had a great first day racing in Plymouth. At half-time, going into Sunday, we topped the leader board and felt like we were on a roll.

A rudder problem severely impacted USA SailGP Team's racing © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool We've been tested more than any other team in SailGP this season Jimmy Spithill

The important thing for me is that, even with things going against us, we got a score on the board. That's a big result for our team and a lot of the others struggled at this event.

We've been tested more than any other team in SailGP this season. We've had situations out of our control really affect our results, see what we are made of and how we will respond, but the team isn't folding under pressure and continues to get back up and climb up the leader board. That's the true test of people and of a winning team, and that's what we're building here.

SailGP is the strongest lineup ever seen in this sport and the limits are being pushed on a daily basis. I believe every team will have their fair share of tough moments over the season and being as consistent as possible is key.

What really struck me in Plymouth is just how much the fleet is starting to compress. We have eight teams in SailGP and all of them are capable of either winning a race or finishing last. It really is that close.

The racing is getting closer and closer at every round says Spithill © SailGP/Red Bull Content Pool

Next up, we head to Aarhus for the ROCKWOOL Denmark Sail Grand Prix. We know that when we're dialled in and running at 100 percent, we can win races. That gives us the hunger and belief that we can start turning these podiums into wins.