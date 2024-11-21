Newcomer Joanna Wietrzyk is taking the HYROX world by storm

In just four months, Joanna Wietrzyk has gone from discovering HYROX to dominating it. The 22-year-old Australian stunned the competition at the Hong Kong Major Elite 15, clocking a time of 59:58 to win her first HYROX Major title. Breaking the elusive one-hour mark, Wietrzyk’s victory marked her biggest achievement in the sport so far – and hinted there’s much more to come.

"I didn't even know what HYROX was four months ago," Wietrzyk admits. But with a background in competitive tennis and distance running, she’s adapted fast. "All the work I've put in over the past 10 years has led me to this moment", she said ahead of the race.

Finding her edge

Wietrzyk's rapid rise isn't just about training hard. It's also about training smart – and recovering even smarter. While many athletes focus solely on building fitness in training, Wietrzyk believes her edge comes from her emphasis on recovery. "My biggest thing is sleep, hydration and food," she shares. "Sure, ice baths and other techniques help," but it’s the basics that really move the needle she believes.

Sleep: "Anywhere from 8 to 10 hours is a must."

Hydration: "It's all about electrolytes and staying on top of water intake."

Food: "I love nourishing food. After a race, I make sure I'm refueling with carbs and protein."

She’s quick to point out that it’s these basics - not flashy hacks - that keep her engine running strong.

Chasing the best

With a spot at the 2025 HYROX World Championship in Chicago already secured, Wietrzyk showed no signs of slowing down heading into the race in Hong Kong. Facing a stacked field, including world record holder Lauren Weeks, she refused to let the competition intimidate her. "Lauren is the fittest she's ever been," Wietrzyk speculated before the race. "She's a great role model for all of us."

Weeks lived up to her reputation, delivering a strong performance to finish second, but it was Joanna who stole the show with her sub-60-minute victory. Demonstrating the spirit of the HYROX community, Weeks was the first to congratulate Joanna at the finish line, enthusiastically celebrating her competitor’s breakthrough win with genuine sportsmanship.

I've only been doing HYROX for four months, but my background has given me a solid foundation Joanna Wietrzyk

How to build a strong engine

For Wietrzyk, success in HYROX isn't just about short-term wins. It's about playing the long game. "Building a strong engine takes years," she explains. "I've only been doing HYROX for four months, but my background in tennis and running has given me a solid foundation."

By balancing ambition with patience, Wietrzyk is carving out a path that's uniquely hers – and it’s one to watch.