Let the Red Bull Driftbrothers guide you on the finer points of drifting

Elias Hountondji: There are basically four criteria:

1. Speed - the faster, the better

2. Drift angle – the larger the better, but remembering that the larger the angle the slower the car will be. A good compromise needs to be found here.

3. The line – this is specified, so drivers have to approach certain points precisely, sometimes with the front, sometimes with the rear.

4. The style - the most important criteria. Above all, the evaluation here is how the drift is initiated and how the car is moved, if there are many corrections in the steering wheel, how high the percentage of throttle use is, etc.

Johannes Hountondji: There are usually three judges who evaluate each driver separately. It gets exciting in the twin battle, the supreme discipline of our sport. In the twin battle, two drivers compete against each other, one lap as a leader in front and one lap as a chaser. The competitor in front drives according to the four criteria mentioned above, while the one in back tries to stay as close to the man in front as possible. The closer to his rival's rear, the better it's rated.