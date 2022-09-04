Brilliant Johan Kristoffersson at the double in Latvia

After three rounds, Johan Kristoffersson is the only driver to have won a final in an electric World RX car, but the Swede’s path to the top was far from smooth.

He was pushed by his countrymen, the Hansen brothers Timmy and Kevin Hansen . Only inspired driving and superior tactics in two epic finals delivered victory around the Bikernieki circuit. Here’s how the Latvia double header unfolded…

Latvia, Race 1, Round 2 of the World RX Championship

After victory in the opening round in Norway, Kristoffersson arrived in Riga as the man to beat. Not only was he leading the new all-electric World Rallycross Championship, but he was the most successful driver on the technical and tough Bikernieki circuit.

Gustav Bergström takes the lead from Timmy Hansen and Johan Kristoffersson © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

Semi-finals

In the first semi-final on Saturday, the steering column on Niclas Grönholm’s PWR RX1e snapped following a heavy landing from Riga’s big jumps. It sent the Finnish front-runner out early and left Kevin Hansen and Ole Christian Veiby with a clear run to the final.

In the second semi, Gustav Bergström put his mentor and team-mate Kristoffersson under pressure as the 19-year-old took the early lead. But the world champion took an early Joker lap and pushed to close the gap to take the lead at the end ahead of Timmy Hansen and Bergström, who booked his place in his first final.

Latvia Race 1 Final

Kristoffersson used a similar approach in the final as Kevin Hansen produced a superb start, getting his elbows out to take the lead. Kristoffersson reacted quickly, jokering and pushing hard to close up on the Hansens. Kevin Hansen tried to hold the world champion up to allow his brother to build a lead and joker on the last lap, but when he took his Joker, he fell into third behind Kristoffersson with Timmy leading.

When it was Timmy’s turn to take his Joker lap, Kristoffersson pulled out a blisteringly quick lap to pass Timmy Hansen and cross the line for his 29th career win.

“I saved my tyres early on in the final, so I would still have some left when I needed them, as I knew I would only have one lap to make the difference,” said Kristoffersson. “Thankfully, the tactic paid off, enabling me to put in one of my best laps of the weekend so far. Normally I would like to celebrate now, but with another round still to come tomorrow and we have to remain focused.”

Riga winners: Johan Kristoffersson with Kevin and Timmy Hansen © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

Latvia, Race 2, Round 3 of the World RX Championship

Sunday morning saw the first wet racing in the new electric championship as the drivers had to figure out quickly how to run the cars in the wet in the early heats. When it was time for the semi-final, the rain had eased, and the track was drying but still very slippery. That led to some interesting choices as Kristoffersson chose to start P3 as he looked for the driest line around the track.

Semi-finals

Kristoffersson got away perfectly to cruise to the final, and Bergström made another excellent start to put Timmy Hansen third. The 2019 World Champion jokered on lap two, passing Bergström, who ultimately crossed the line just ahead of Andersson, who was a finalist on her debut last time out in the opening round in Norway.

In the second semi-final, Ole Christian Veiby clipped the rear of pole-sitter Kevin Hansen’s Peugeot 208 on the final lap, sending the Swede into a spin. Veiby took the win, but the stewards penalised the move, putting the Norwegian into second place. The unwitting victim was Bergström, who was eliminated from the final in favour of Niclas Grönholm.

Hansen brothers in the first wet races of World RX's electric era © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

Latvia Race 2 Final

The final saw Kristoffersson on pole – but lining up strategically in P2 – with Timmy and Kevin Hansen, Grönholm and Veiby.

The Hansen brothers produced a lightning-quick start with electric cars capable of sprinting from 0-100kph in 1.8s. While Timmy tangled with Kristoffersson, Kevin Hansen – starting on the outside – steered clear of trouble to take the lead, while Veiby – who qualified last but started from pole – and Grönholm traded paint as the Norwegian sent the Finn to the back.

Timmy Hansen took his Joker lap early while Kristoffersson chased Kevin around the Bikernieki Circuit to put maximum pressure. Kevin jokered from the lead on lap four, but while Kristoffersson, who’d been able to save his tyres in his semi-final, was flying in the Volkswagen Polo, Timmy was struggling and couldn’t close up. When the four-time world champion jokered on his last lap, he flew around the track and pipped Kevin Hansen to the victory to take the 30th win of his career with his team-mate Veiby in third.

Timmy Hansen gets ready for action in Riga © @World/Red Bull Content Pool

World RX standings after three rounds

Johan Kristoffersson 60 points Kevin Hansen 41 points Timmy Hansen 41 points Ole Christian Veiby 38 points Niclas Grönholm 31 points Gustav Bergström 31 points Klara Andersson 29 points René Munnich 26points

World RX returns to action with Rounds Four and Five in Portugal on September 17-18.