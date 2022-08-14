A new era: Johan Kristoffersson wins first all-electric World RX race

World Rallycross fans were treated to a thrilling weekend of wheel-to-wheel racing, upsets and action in next-gen, 500kw, twin-engined, four-wheel drive RX1e cars. The start of the season had been put back from July to allow teams more time to deliver key components and prepare, the next generation of World RX cars were unveiled to the excited fans gathered in Hell, Norway.

Reigning World Champion Johan Kristoffersson will tackle the electric era of World RX with Kristoffersson Motorsport, managed by his father Tommy Kristoffersson. After a year of racing Audis, the four-time World Champion renews his successful partnership with Volkswagen racing the prototype Polo RX1e and is teamed with Norwegian Ole Christian Veiby who returns to international rallycross from WRC2. It was a weekend of many happy returns with the Norwegian round back in the World RX calendar after a three-year absence.

Johan Kristoffersson in the team garage at the opening round of World RX © Red Bull Content Pool

The versatile Kristoffersson brings valuable experience in racing very torquey and powerful electric vehicles having taken the inaugural Extreme E champion last season alongside team-mate Molly Taylor with Rosberg X Racing.

His main challengers are fellow Swedes and World RX stalwarts Team Hansen – Timmy and Kevin Hansen . Last year Timmy came within a whisker of his second World Championship, finishing level on points but missing out on countback. They line up in two spectacular new Peugeot 208 RX1es.

The weekend also saw a star turn from two-time Olympic gold medallist skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal, making his rallycross debut, racing in RX2, and thrilling the crowd with his fearless approach and impressive turn-of-speed.

Timmy Hansen and Johan Kristoffersson in the first final of 2022 © Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy and Johan picked up where they left off on Saturday, trading fastest laps and victories in the opening heats.

“We’ve had a very good day today,” said Timmy. “There are no points awarded for the heats, of course, and this is only the first day of what will be a long season but I’m happy the car is working, it’s been reliable and it’s looking good. And every time we go out on-track, we keep getting faster...”

Hansen set the fastest time in the first-ever official timed session for electric World RX, in Free Practice on Saturday morning, then was second quickest in the first and third heats. In heat two however, he stormed to fastest time, showing the potential of the twin-motor, 500kW, four-wheel-drive 208 RX1e machine.

Surprises in the Semis

Veiby sprang a surprise in the first semi-final by beating Kristoffersson to the finish line. The world champion made a slow start and Veiby stepped in to secure his place in the final. Kristoffersson recovered fast to take second place but risked having to start in a less advantageous lane in the final.

It was a very good first weekend for World RX’s electric era. Johan Kristoffersson

In the second semi-final, Timmy Hansen was on pole with Kevin alongside him. But Niclas Grönholm took a gamble to start in the outside lane. It paid off and the Finn took the lead off the line, while Kevin Hansen collided with the impressive Klara Andersson, hitting the kerbs and breaking his left rear suspension. Grönholm looked comfortable in the chase to the line, holding the lead from Timmy Hansen while rookie Anderson took the last spot in the final.

Johan Kristoffersson, Timmy Hansen and Ole Christian Veiby in the final © Red Bull Content Pool

The final saw Vieby on pole, then Grönholm, Kristoffersson, Timmy Hansen and Anderson in the outside lane. It was elbows out at the start but Kristoffersson who managed to muscle his way to the front with Timmy Hansen close behind with Vieby in third.

While Kristoffersson pulled away, Hansen struggled to keep Vieby at bay as they jokered on lap three. At the finish, it was Kristoffersson first, Hansen retained second and vieby took the final podium spot to the delight of the local crowd. Anderson was fourth ahead of her team-mate Grönholm.

“All-in-all, it was a very good first weekend for World RX’s electric era, and it was great to see so many spectators at the track,” reflected Kristoffersson. “It’s been a huge challenge for everybody to get to this point, and all the teams have done an incredible job simply to be here. With everything being so new, there’s obviously still a lot of work to do, but it was impressive to see how well the cars ran with so little prior testing and we are learning more about them all the time.

“On our side, I’m super happy for the team most of all – to finish one-three and be leading both the Drivers’ and Teams’ championships is an amazing effort. I was very disappointed after the semi-final, but it was fantastic to fight back. We went from a big low to a big high in the space of about half-a-hour – and as a Swede, I’m not used to such major swings in emotion! But I’m so happy to win.”

The World RX 2022 season continues in Riga, Latvia, on September 3-4.