Johan Kristoffersson crowned 2022 World Rallycross Champion

Johan Kristoffersson arrived at World RX of Catalunya on a red-hot run of form that's seen him win six out of seven races this season. But a penalty in Saturday’s final meant he needed a result on Sunday to wrap up the title. Such was his lead that by the time he’d reached the final, he was already mathematically champion but the Swede had a point to prove.

Lining up on pole in the Volkswagen Polo RX with Timmy Hansen alongside and then Kristoffersson’s team-mate OC Veiby, Niclas Grönholm and Klara Anderson. The five-time World Champion made the perfect start to take the racing line into T1. Veiby and Grönholm took their joker early but nothing could dislodge Kristoffersson who made no mistake as he sped away into the distance for the win.

It was a starry weekend in Barcelona that also saw the world’s greatest female motorbike rider, Laia Sanz, competing alongside former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld and MotoGP star Carlos Checa in the Euro RX2 support event. Continue reading to get up to speed with all the action in Spain.

Champions: Johan Kristoffersson, Timmy Hansen and OC Veiby on the podium © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

"It’s been such a great team effort. The team has had a car on the podium every single race so far this year,” said Kristoffersson at the finish. “The car was really flying today and I was just enjoying myself smashing in five good laps. Taking a fifth world title is unbelievable – it’s going to take some time to sink in.

“This is also the first time my girlfriend and my son Colin have been here watch me win a world so I’m very happy and proud.”

Timmy Hansen scored a brilliant first win in the electric era of World RX © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy Hansen’s big break

Timmy Hansen secured his first win of the 2022 FIA World Rallycross Championship campaign with a commanding performance on Saturday. It’s been a tough season for the 2019 World Champion that’s been blighted by back luck. All that came to an end at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – a track where he’s won twice before – as Timmy Hansen finally bested rivals Kristoffersson and Grönholm.

The Swede began the day in combative form pushing his good friend Kristoffersson for the SuperPole and enjoying a thrilling duel with his countryman in the progression race.

In the final, it was a race to get the best line through the first corner with Grönholm getting the best start on his fresh tyres with Timmy Hansen following him through. Behind them, Kristoffersson and Kevin Hansen collided and Timmy Hansen took an early joker lap to pass Grönholm and take an emphatic win and climb to second in the standings.

Rubbin' is racing: an action packed weekend of World RX in Barcelona © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

“Coming here, I wanted nothing more than to win, and it feels fantastic to finally do it,” the 30-year-old reflected. “It’s long overdue, and we knew it was going to come sooner or later. Both Kevin and I have led finals this season and we’ve come so close I don’t know how many times, but today was the day when everything came together at the right moment.”