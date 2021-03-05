A star is born: Johannes Lamparter wins the Nordic Combined world title

It seems to be a sporting tradition in Austria that great, historic moments happen time and again at the Nordic Combined World Championships – the performances of combined legends like Klaus Sulzenbacher and Felix Gottwald, Bernhard Gruber's world title in 2015 and now Johannes Lamparter winning the 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships at his very first attempt.

The 19-year-old Tyrolean dominated the world's top Nordic Combined athletes in Oberstdorf, Germany on his senior world champs debut, winning the title just a month after winning the junior world title and becoming the youngest world champ for 32 years in the process.

"I'm so overjoyed. I just want to say thank you to everyone who made it possible for me. There are so many people behind it. Without them it would never have been possible," said the 19-year-old after the crowning success of his young career, alongside his family, team-mates, coaches and partners.

When you cross the finish line as a world champion, of course it's unbelievable Johannes Lamparter

Two world titles in a month

With his victory in the 10km competition (Gundersen), Lamparter not only became the second youngest individual world champion in the history of Nordic Combined, he also managed the incredible feat of becoming world champ in both the junior and senior ranks within the space of three weeks, after winning the Junior World Championships in Finland in February.

You have to go back a long way to find anyone else who's done the junior and senior double in the same season this before; Norway's Trond Einar Elden in 1989, in fact.

Taking a 22-second lead into the cross-country, no one could beat Lamparter © GEPA pictures / Red Bull Content Pool

"I didn't realise it until I hit the home straight," Lamparter said after the race. "When you cross the finish line as a world champion, of course it's unbelievable."

Lamparter laid the foundation for his success on the large hill portion of the contest. With a huge jump of 138m, he sailed away from the competition and went into the 10km cross-country skiing portion with a 22-second lead over Japan's Akito Watabe and this season's dominant skier, Jarl Magnus Riiber .

"From the beginning to the end I tried to keep up the pace," said the 19-year-old Tyrolean of his race tactics. It worked perfectly. Jarl Magnus Riiber, who started the race as the big favorite, was in doubt about Lamparter's preformance: "He was simply the best in the world today."

A rapid rise through the ranks