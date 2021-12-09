Watch John Jackson shred new frontiers in Driven

A snowboarder’s content feed is a relentlessly concentrated arena.

Dozens of high calibre films drop each season, viral Instagram clips emerge daily, seemingly-unknown riders are throwing quad corks, and viewer expectations have skyrocketed.

“So much has been done out there,” explained John Jackson , who's released more than 20 professional video parts over the past two decades. “When creating a snowboard film, you try to make it iconic and unique. But, it’s not easy to reinvent the wheel.”

This is why Jackson, Gigi Ruf, Victor Daviet and Manuel Diaz, chose to ride amongst the active gas blowouts and steam columns of Russia’s Mutnovsky Volcano in their latest film, Driven – a shot that had been on their bucket-list since 2005.

Apace with this daring segment, Driven follows the heavy-hitting crew of freeride legends as they tackle some of the world’s dreamiest backcountry terrain. From the magical mountain forests of Hokkaido, to the giant pillow fields of British Columbia, Jackson and co showcase the everlasting joys and timeless beauty of snowboarding in this full-length cinematic masterpiece.

John Jackson in Japan © Scott Serfas / Red Bull Content Pool

An all-star crew

Jackson, Ruf, Daviet and Diaz possess deep roots in the snowboard industry.

The crew have individually produced a barrage of openers, enders and pivotal snowboard parts since the early 2000s, and together account for over 40 professional video parts, five rider of the year nominations and countless magazine covers. But aside from casual run ins in Alaska, the foursome had never before worked towards filming a joint product.

“I owe a lot to the guys at Pirate Movie Productions for bringing us all together for this project and I was honoured when they asked me to join,” Jackson added. “We had so much fun on the project, went to incredible places and made lifelong friendships along the way.”

Mastering the pursuit

Jackson is the first to admit that his approach to snowboarding has adapted with age.

The 39-year-old freeride icon began his career in the park and pipe before transitioning to the backcountry – where he became known for charging massive pillow stacks with ease and casually throwing technical tricks down big, steep mountain faces. While he still craves a big send, Jackson’s focus has shifted towards adventure, exploration and gaining wisdom in the mountains.

“These days I just want to progress my level of snowboarding for myself and become a master my own pursuit. This means focusing on navigation, accessing and interpreting terrain more efficiently, and becoming wiser in the mountains.”

“The process is what drives me and with that, I feel like I can ride harder, go further, learn more and keep pushing my snowboarding.”