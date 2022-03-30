© Kien Quan/Red Bull Content Pool
Breaking
Join the Red Bull BC One E-Battle to compete in New York City
Everything you need to know about the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2022. Spoiler: this year’s champions earn wild card spots in the Top 16 of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022.
The Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2022 will open for video submissions on March 30. The B-Boy and B-Girl who win the online competition will earn trips to the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022, this year going down in New York City, USA – the birthplace of hip-hop culture – on November 12.
01
What's new in 2022?
In previous years, the E-Battle champs earned spots in the Last Chance Cypher, where they competed against all Red Bull BC One Cypher winners for the open spots in the World Finals line ups. This year, the B-Boy and B-Girl who take the win will go directly into the Top 16 of the world final.
The Red Bull BC One E-Battle is an online competition open to every breaker on the planet who is aged 16 or above. The first edition took place in 2018, and the competition consisted of a 1on1 B-Boy battle and a 1on1 B-Girl battle, with breakers competing over livestream from wherever they were in the world.
02
The Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2022 judges
The three judges for this year’s E-Battle will be:
- B-Girl Roxy, from the UK
- B-Boy Admir, from Belgium
- B-Boy Neguin, from Brazil
03
How to enter the 2022 Red Bull BC One E-Battle
The video submission period will open on March 30 and close on April 19. All breakers wanting to enter the E-Battle must submit their video by the closing date of the submission period.
A breaker can only submit one video entrance, in which they should showcase their best breaking round in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the main, knock out, E-Battle competition.
To submit your E-Battle entrance video breakers must:
- Go the www.redbull.com/ebattle
- Register and create a competitor profile
- Upload and submit your breaking video entry
Once the submission period is closed, the three judges will pick the top eight B-Boys and top eight B-Girls to go through to the main competition.
Watch the video below to learn how to submit a video entry:
1 min
How to enter
Here's all you need to know about entering the Red Bull BC One E-Battle 2022 for your chance to claim an open spot in the Red Bull BC One World Final top 16.
04
The Battles
The top eight B-Boys and top eight B-Girls who advance to the knockout stage of the competition will compete in the live-streamed Red Bull BC One E-Battle World Final on Saturday, May 28.
Who will take the crowns this year and get the opportunity to battle in the birthplace of hip-hop culture for one of the most prestigious solo titles on the breaking scene? The Red Bull BC One E-Battle live stream will be available to watch on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One Facebook and YouTube channels.
