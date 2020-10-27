The day Jonathan Paredes snatched cliff diving glory in Chile

The snapshot:

October 21, 2017. Gary Hunt , Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion in six of the previous eight seasons, led the way once again heading into the final stop in Chile.

The Frenchman (then representing the UK) only needed to finish seventh or better in Chile and another title was in the bag. Should something outrageous happen, Britain’s Blake Aldridge and Mexico’s Jonathan Paredes could steal the title with a victory.

The final fight for the King Kahekili trophy was on © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

The years leading up to this moment:

Paredes first arrived on the cliff diving scene in 2011. A flawless technique, coupled with consistently ripped entries, earned him the nickname 'the style master', and even in those early days he was tipped to be a future champion.

He made steady progress, earning his first victory in Mostar in 2015, before some strong performances in 2016 saw him take the overall runner-up spot behind Hunt.

Paredes was edging closer to his destiny.

The drama:

In Chile, Paredes was on his game right from the start, ripping his first two dives to take an overnight lead. First up on the final day was his new dive, a Forward 4 Somersaults 1 1/2 Twists, which had blown hot and cold for him all season.

But this time, right when he needed it, it was on fire. A magnificent dive, a huge score, and the pressure was firmly on Hunt going into the final round.

Paredes was in the form of his life at Lago Ranco © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

Still, one more solid dive from the Brit and the King Kahekili trophy would be his again. What happened next left the jaws of those watching firmly on the floor.

Gary Hunt, the unstoppable cliff diving machine, performed the wrong dive. One twist too many was enough to ensure he earned zero points and the door was left wide open for Paredes.

The outcome:

Meanwhile, the Mexican, who had been busy preparing himself away from the platform, knew nothing of what had just happened. He duly ripped his final dive, then emerged from the water to discover he was the new champion.

Wild title celebrations © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool