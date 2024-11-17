Jorge Martín's mindset: The key to his MotoGP™ victory

The rivalry is the same with any rider. In the end, we all have the same thing at stake and what you want is to beat the rider next to you, in front or behind. It doesn't matter who it is, but winning does. I have a good relationship with Pecco, we've known each other for years and he's a great professional as well as a great rider. But it doesn't make any difference to me whether it's him or someone else who's racing for the title against me, I would do the same with anybody.