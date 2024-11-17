Red Bull Motorsports
Jorge Martín's mindset: The key to his MotoGP™ victory
Red Bull spoke to the new MotoGP™ world champion ahead of the final race on Sunday.
Describe to us how you felt after missing out on the championship last year and what conclusion did you come to after reviewing the season?
Losing a championship is always hard, but it also serves as a learning lesson for next year. And this is exactly what happened: I learned a lot of things and have improved in many aspects such as emotions, impulse control and managing critical moments. In addition to that, I'm now better at enjoying the moment, which was more difficult for me before.
Did you prepare for the 2024 season any differently after coming so close?
I prepared myself by thinking about everything that happened during the season, both the good and the bad. I trained a lot more and focused on everything I'd failed to do during 2023.
What have you changed in your mental approach during 2024? You seem more in control in all situations.
I've worked on different aspects than last season and some of them have been about personal control, managing emotions and knowing how to enjoy the moment at hand. My personal team is also much more united and I've been able to surround myself with people who help me on a daily basis and know how to manage my environment so that I'm as comfortable as possible.
Have there been any changes in how you train or prepare psychically?
The types of training have remained more or less the same, but what I have changed is the duration and the technique. Cycling takes up most of my time, combined with strength training and some bike riding. I have also been able to manage my diet much better this year.
You and Francesco Bagnaia were once roommates in Moto3. Do you take the rivalry personally and what emotion did you bring to the title fight this year?
The rivalry is the same with any rider. In the end, we all have the same thing at stake and what you want is to beat the rider next to you, in front or behind. It doesn't matter who it is, but winning does. I have a good relationship with Pecco, we've known each other for years and he's a great professional as well as a great rider. But it doesn't make any difference to me whether it's him or someone else who's racing for the title against me, I would do the same with anybody.
What are the three main factors that led to your success in MotoGP™ and what role does the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup play in it?
Perseverance, confidence and effort: these are three aspects that the Red Bull Rookies Cup gives you right from the start, because the level there is very high and you always must be focused to win.
When it gets super tough, what do you tell yourself to keep going?
I look back and see what I've achieved and who I've become. I look around me and see the team of people I have, both personally and professionally. And then I say to myself, 'You have to take this forward'.