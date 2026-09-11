Meet Jorge Martínez: the padel coach behind Galán and Chingotto's rise

The courts at M3 Padel Center in Leganés, on the southern edge of Madrid, fill up early. Balls thud into glass, a coach calls out a correction and a group of teenagers work through a pattern they will repeat two hundred times before lunch. Somewhere in the middle of it, in a tracksuit, stands a man who has spent three decades turning that energy into world number ones.

Twelve hours and a flight later, the same man is sitting courtside in Doha, or Buenos Aires, or Paris, with 90 seconds of a changeover in front of him and two of the best players in the world waiting to hear what he has to say. Jorge Martínez coaches Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto, and his job is far bigger than the bench most viewers see.

Together, Chingotto and Galán are one of the leading pairs in world padel © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

01 From a family tennis club in Madrid to the Premier Padel bench

Martínez never set his sights on becoming one of the most influential coaches in padel. He wanted to be a tennis coach, and for a long stretch of his life that is exactly what he was, with his own academy, his own schools and his own players. Padel was the thing he did for fun.

It found him early, though. His father was president of the Club de Tenis Alameda in Madrid, and after a trip to Argentina, he came home wanting one of those glass boxes for the club. There was a small gap in the grounds, so that is where the court went.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

“Of course I remember it,” Martínez says of the first time he walked onto one. “My father was the president. He’d seen a court in Argentina, and he built one in a little space we had, so in we went. We didn’t really know the rules, but we started trying it, and we realised it was great fun. First it felt strange, then we loved it.”

Martínez takes detailed notes throughout every match © Roger Altimira/Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Turning that into a career took years, and the job he was walking toward barely existed. “It was practically nothing. Coaches didn’t exist,” he says. “And in Spain even less, because the Argentinians were the ones who dominated padel.”

So he went to Argentina to watch how they trained, studying coaches like Horacio Álvarez Clementi and Jorge Nicolini. When Argentine players came to Spain, he watched them too: Pablo Rovaletti, Alejandro Lasaigues, Roby Gattiker. “I was watching and learning from all of them. That’s how we started as coaches.”

Three decades later, Martínez sits on a Premier Padel bench next to the second-ranked pair in the world. The information he once crossed the Atlantic for is now right in front of him, on the court and through the data, analysis and scouting tools he uses. “Coaches today have far more ways of getting hold of information,” he says. “We didn’t have them.”

02 The teenager who couldn’t make three straight shots

Martínez dreamed of becoming a tennis coach before transitioning to padel © Roger Altimira/Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Alejandro Galán was not an obvious future world number one. He was fast, he was raw, and by his coach’s account, he was chaos on a padel court.

“For a champion to come out, a lot of circumstances have to come together,” Martínez says. “I could see that his shots had great depth, that he had a speed that was different from everyone else’s, but he was an absolute mess when he played. He couldn’t put three balls in a row in. He was pretty disorganised in his head and in his game.”

The circumstance that turned all of that into a career was a scholarship program run by the Fundación Damm, which gave Martínez the resources to work with Galán and a group of others over a sustained period. Coki Nieto came out of it. So did Marta Talaván. “Players who ended up being professionals,” he says. “I think it happened because we had enough resources, and because I was able to put together my own team to do the job.”

Alejandro Galán celebrates in Premier Padel Pretoria © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation Talent is an important part, but building that talent is what makes the difference Jorge Martínez

Martínez is clear on what he looks for first in a young player: the physical checklist, with skills like anticipation, coordination and room to add strength. Then he gets to the part that actually makes him decide whether a player “has it” or not. “When you see a player who competes, who’s hungry, who’s willing to listen and willing to give everything, I bet on that one,” he says. “Talent is an important part, but building that talent is what makes the difference.”

He applies the same standard to Galán without a trace of sentimentality. “He was a gifted player, but he wasn’t especially gifted for his age. He’s a player who was built. He had the qualities, but he wasn’t one of the best, and he got there through work.”

Fifteen years is long enough for a relationship to change shape more than once. At the start, Martínez ran everything, teaching not only technique and tactics but how to move through a professional environment. As Galán grew into his own personality, the job description shifted underneath both of them. “For me, the great success of a coach is that his players fly free, that they’re capable of making their own decisions,” he says. “We’ve gone from direct command to something much more collaborative. A relationship more between equals.”

03 Building “Chingalán” – a winning padel machine

Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto win FIP World Cup Pairs © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

When Galán split with Juan Lebrón and joined forces with Federico Chingotto for the 2024 season, nobody could be sure what they were getting. Three seasons on, Chingalán is one of the few pairs a casual padel fan can name and recognise, and in 2026 the pair have collected titles in Miami, Newgiza, Brussels, Asunción and Pretoria.

When asked how a partnership like that gets built, Martínez's response does not start with tactics. “For me, the key, and the key word in all of this, is commitment,” he says. “This pair exists because there’s a commitment. Once there’s a commitment and a common goal, the commitment is to keep going through the good times and the bad. When there’s commitment and there’s continuity, you can build. If there’s no commitment, you can last three months; you can last a season.”

What they have built, he believes, is something the sport does not produce often: a pair with an identity you can recognise from the stands. “Two different and complementary personalities fighting for a common goal and giving everything,” he says. “Each with his character and his own things, his strengths and his weaknesses, but they know how to combine them, to seize the moment and give a little bit more.”

Quotation When someone manages to reach Sunday, the final day, week after week, it has tremendous merit Jorge Martínez

The trophies back up the theory. Pushed to pick one, he goes to the FIP World Cup Pairs in Kuwait, where Galán and Chingotto came from behind against the world number ones Agustín Tapia – Arturo Coello (2-6, 7-5, 6-2) to take the world pairs title. “For what it means to win a world championship,” he says. “By title, it’s the one that attracts the most attention.” Then he adds the 2025 Milano P1, another serious comeback against the top seeds (2-6, 6-3, 6-0), which “also left a very good taste.”

He is protective, though, about what a tournament week involves. “A lot of things happen from the moment you start until you finish. There are aches, there are sorrows, there are joys, there are moments of more intensity,” he says. “That’s why when someone manages to reach Sunday, the final day, week after week, it has tremendous merit.”

04 Why he calls padel a team of three

Martínez has said for years that padel is a team sport, and he means something more specific than the phrase usually implies. “As you play, you realise the greatest treasure you have is your partner, and you have to do everything possible for him to perform,” he says. “That means giving up some things and betting on others, so there’s a single goal.”

Martínez believes there are few sports where coaching is as important © Roger Altimira/Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

Then comes the part he has been pushing lately. “That team of two is turning into a team of three, because the coach is part of that team, and a very active part,” he says. “There are few sports where the coach has such a direct influence. Every two games, the players come looking for solutions, looking to see what the coach can tell them.”

Off the court, the team is far bigger than three, and running it is most of the job. “The coach has to lead a large group of professionals. He has to coordinate the physical trainer, the physio; he’s the one who talks to the psychologist,” he says. “All that information has to land on the coach, who pours it into the players. The coach is the manager of all that information.”

Tactics, in that description, are one slice of a much wider brief. “[The coach] has to know how his players are physically, what he can ask of them, how they are emotionally, how far he can push them and how far he can’t.”

For most of padel’s history, none of that was visible from outside, and he remembers how it felt. “The first award I received, they gave it to me last of all the prizes there were. The awards for best courts, best lighting, best tournament… They all came before, and at the end, they gave the award ‘to the coach’. It didn’t have much importance.”

Which explains what more than 11,000 public votes for Padel Spain 's best coach award meant to him. “In the environment we move in, coaches get very little recognition from the circuit. That’s just how it is,” he says. “So when there’s popular recognition, from people who value your work, for me it’s an enormous satisfaction.”

Alejandro Galán and Federico Chingotto embrace in Pretoria © Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Inside a matchday with Galán and Chingotto

A Premier Padel matchday begins with the schedule, and one slot is worse than all the others. “If we play the last slot, that’s the worst, because you spend the whole day waiting for the match and you don’t eat properly or rest properly,” Martínez says. “It’s the most complicated one.”

Given a civilised start time, the day runs in a fixed order. Meals get organised around the match, then comes the tactical talk, with video if needed, used in ways most people would not guess. “Sometimes I only show them plays where they win the point, so they feel that they win, and see in which moments they win the points.”

The pair in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel final © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

After that comes mobility work with the physical trainer or the physio, the warm-up on court, the last touches, and the match. Then, the part he refuses to rush. “The post-match has a part of analysis, which normally I don’t do in the heat of the moment. I do it once I’ve cooled down. And then, there’s the recovery part they do with their physios.”

The real homework happens earlier in the week, and it is more forensic than the sport’s image suggests. M3 Padel Academy, which Martínez co-founded, runs a department dedicated to statistics and match data. “We use video, we use statistics. We analyse everything that happens in matches, and then we pour it out to find some small gaps,” he says. “With Coello and Tapia, they’re very small.” The same file exists for Lebrón and Augsburger, and it reveals patterns: which plays translate well from one court and tournament to another, and which ones stop working.

Then there is the bench, where a week of preparation compresses into 90 seconds. “It’s difficult because every match is a whole different world,” he says. “Sometimes you have to pay more attention to the tactical side, other times to the emotional side. Many times the emotional part is what conditions you. There’s no fixed rule.”

Martínez not only helps with tactics, but also provides emotional support © Roger Altimira/Premier Padel/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation It doesn’t matter to me whether there are two people or two hundred thousand Jorge Martínez

Sometimes the message is one technical cue: remember to lob down this side; your volleys have to go more through the middle. Sometimes it is nothing at all. “Other times you have to listen, because the players come desperate to tell you something that’s happening, or that they aren’t understanding each other on certain plays,” he says. “That communication between them is more important than anything the coach has to say.” And sometimes he makes a joke. “We often use humour on the bench to release tension.”

The stadiums have grown around him, from a third tier sitting empty to the same tier full two years later, and he has a particular soft spot for Roland Garros. “When they present the players, everyone stands up and applauds before the match starts. It’s an applause for the players for the mere fact of being there,” he says. “Seeing a whole stadium applauding before the start, that’s a very beautiful detail.” Once he sits down, all of it disappears. “It doesn’t matter to me whether there are two people or two hundred thousand.”

06 The one thing Martínez would change about modern padel

For a coach whose favourite word is commitment, the modern circuit has an obvious sore point, and he does not hesitate. “What I don’t like about modern padel is the lack of commitment. That’s something I don’t handle well,” he says. “The constant partner changes are harmful for everyone: for the players, the coaches, the academies, the sponsors. That part of immediacy I don’t like, and it’s also a symptom of the society we have.”

He has a fix, borrowed from football: two transfer windows, written into the rules. “If you start the season in January, you can’t change until June, six months. Then the market opens, and you close again from June to December,” he says. “At least you’d have six months to compete with your partner and develop a mini project.” Injuries would need a special clause, and he has thought about that too, with a ranking threshold that forces an emergency replacement to come from outside the top 100. “It’s bad luck; it can happen, but that’s how it works in every sport.”

His reasons are not administrative. They are about the person in the stands. “Supporters tell me they don’t know who’s playing with who anymore, and that’s sad, because then the fan drifts away from the team,” he says. “Normally, you want to belong to a team, and this way they no longer know which team they belong to.”

Martínez would love to see padel become an Olympic sport © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

He also has views on scoring, and they run against the current: keep the golden point rather than the new Star Point, and bring back the super tie-break in the third set. These changes, he argues, would give padel a shape of its own instead of an endless comparison with tennis, and would let broadcasters know how long a match will last. The calendar is another pressure point. A season of 22 events leaves a two- or three-week preseason. “You can’t plan like a cyclical sport where you look for performance peaks. That doesn’t happen in padel.”

On the Olympic question, he is careful, then honest. “I’d love padel to be Olympic, and if I don’t get to see it I’ll be very sad,” he says. “Whether it’s Olympic or not, it’s a great sport.”

Away from the circuit, life is smaller than you would expect. Family, sport and a motorbike he rode a lot as a young man, put away for years and recently rediscovered. “Curiously, it gives me a lot of peace, because I go alone on my bike. I have a fairly simple life.”

Asked to compress a coaching philosophy into one line, he reaches for the same vocabulary he uses with his players. “Commitment, loyalty, trying to give everything to achieve a goal, perseverance,” he says. “Those are the keys that define my work and the academy’s.”

07 Where can I watch Jorge Martínez coach Galán and Chingotto at Premier Padel?

You can watch every Premier Padel tournament from the quarter finals onwards, live on Red Bull TV . For full tournament schedules, ticketing, results and player news, head to the Premier Padel website.

About the author Who is Javier Romero? Javier is CMO at Siux Padel and a certified padel coach with deep roots in the sport, on and off the court. He previously led content and digital strategy at Babolat Padel. As a racket sports writer for Red Bull, he brings an insider's perspective on the players, events, brands, and trends shaping padel's global rise. He's also an avid player and one of the most active voices in the padel industry on LinkedIn.