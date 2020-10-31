Jules MacLean is MTB’s first lady of fixing things and we love to see it

Women's participation in mountain biking has been a hot topic in recent years. Traditionally a male-dominated industry, brands have been trying to figure out how to encourage more women into the sport, while considerable effort is being made to open new career avenues for women, aside from being an athlete.

Although there’s still a long way to go, the gender diversity of the industry is changing for the better, as Jules MacLean can attest to. She's first female suspension technician on the professional circuit. MacLean travels the world with Fox, servicing shocks for the likes of Tahnée Seagrave , Gee and Rachel Atherton , and Richie Rude at the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and Enduro World Series races.

Rekindling a love affair with riding

When she’s not spending her weekends fine-tuning pro set-ups, you’ll find MacLean riding on her home trails of Dunkeld in Scotland or guiding/coaching Scotland's burgeoning women’s scene as part of Go-Where Scotland’s women’s-only Mountain Lassies tours.

Jules services race-winning set-ups for the likes of Tahnée Seagrave © Connor MacLeod

"Between races, I love nothing more than taking my Juliana Maverick mountain bike into the hills and woods around my house to play on the trails, or into the vast Scottish mountains to explore," she says.

I bought a very basic ex-hire mountain bike – a Ghost hardtail with V brakes – and within about three rides I was absolutely hooked! Jules MacLean

Unlike some of the young women that MacLean herself inspires, the Scot only rekindled her love affair with bikes at the age of 25, after entering a charity cycle and hiking event: "I bought a very basic ex-hire mountain bike – a Ghost hardtail with V brakes – and within about three rides I was absolutely hooked!" It didn't take long for MacLean to venture away from the fire roads and dirt paths and onto the more technical trails for which Scotland is so famous .

From on-bike sending to off-bike mending

While it may seem like a stretch to go from a charity ride on a hardtail to becoming a World Cup suspension technician, it came as a bigger surprise to MacLean.

"Through a mutual friend and a love of biking, I met my partner Taj, who ran his own suspension service centre,” she says. “Things became too busy for him to do all the work himself and I fancied a change, so I decided to get involved. Thanks to his expert teaching, I was soon working on the suspension myself and it turned out I really enjoyed it."

"Athletes only care about whether or not you can do the job well" © Connor MacLeod

After discovering a passion for plush suspension, MacLean attended World Cup and Enduro World Series races with Taj, who worked as a freelance suspension technician. Between spectating and doing odd jobs around the pits, MacLean was approached by Fox to join their team as a technician.

"Taj and I then decided to close our service centre in favour of travelling the world with Fox full time," she explains.

Becoming Fox's first lady

As a World Cup suspension tech, MacLean feels like her experience has been pretty positive, and that it’s her skills – rather than her gender – that makes her stand out as one of the best in the business: "The same level of competency is expected from me as any of the other techs I work with. At [World] level, the athletes, teams and other mechanics only care about whether or not you can do the job well."

We've seen such an upsurge in female cyclists in the past few years, but it takes time for a few of them to build on that interest and progress it on to fixing things Jules MacLean

Despite this, there has been the occasional case of customers assuming she must be a man because of her role and unisex name.

"Although all my friends and family know me as Jules, my real name is Julia. When I started working in the service centre, I decided I would sign off all my emails as Jules. I didn't realise it at the time, but looking back, I think this may have been an attempt to mask my gender.

“I would reply to all the email queries with varying degrees of technical complexity (depending on the questions) and lots of useful information. On occasion, one of these customers would phone the workshop and ask to speak to ‘Jules, the guy they'd been emailing with'. They were always very embarrassed and apologetic when I informed them I was Jules. One man even said he was disappointed in his own gender stereotyping."

Bridging the gender gap

Traditionally, getting your hands dirty, working with tools and all things mechanical was seen as a ‘man's’ job, but MacLean proves that times are changing. Despite more and more women taking to the spanners at home though, there is still a significant lack of women working in these roles professionally. Why does she think this is the case?

MacLean recommends wiping stanchions and seals with a cloth between rides © Connor MacLeod

"I guess it's maybe a trickle-down thing. If you think of how many guys ride bikes compared to how many are mechanics and technicians, and then relate that to the number of women who ride bikes, there's probably a connection.

“We've seen such an upsurge in female cyclists in the past few years, but it takes time for a few of them to build on that interest and progress it on to fixing things. Hopefully, that upsurge in riders will translate into more female mechanics soon."

I remember the first time I tried to take a suspension fork apart, feeling so awkward and clumsy. I couldn't imagine ever feeling confident doing it. Now I could do it in my sleep! Jules MacLean

Taking the plunge

If you’ve yet to take to the spanners yourself, MacLean’s advice is that the skills, and ability to problem solve, come with practice: “I remember the first time I tried to take a suspension fork apart, feeling so awkward and clumsy. I couldn't imagine ever feeling confident doing it. Now I could do it in my sleep!”

Jules' skills – rather than her gender – make her stand out in the pits © Connor MacLeod

And when it comes to keeping your suspension plush, she recommends getting it set-up properly, using a clean cloth after each ride to remove any dirt or moisture from stanchions and seals (keeping any detergents and other concoctions firmly away), and having your shocks serviced regularly.

Working on bikes at home or in a shop is completely different from servicing the bikes of world-level athletes, though. With the demand to dial and tune the suspension to a T, the pressure can manifest itself in weird ways.

"I'm guilty of a good dose of self-doubt and imposter syndrome, and I have to keep reminding myself that I know what I'm doing,” MacLean says. “That being said, I sometimes wonder if that's part of what makes me good at my job. That same self-doubt drives me to keep improving and learning. In the end, it's such a buzz watching the equipment that you worked on helping (as a tiny part of a massive puzzle) to get a racer to the bottom of the hill safely and hopefully on to the podium."