A tough weekend in Tuscany for Leon in Formula Regional

The Formula Regional European Championship concluded in Mugello and it proved a frustrating end to the season for Mexican 17-year-old Red Bull Junior Noel Leon.
REPLAY Formula Regional European Round 10 Mugello 2022
RACE 1
RACE 2
Not the weekend we wanted coming from a nice weekend but this week we just didn’t have the pace to be on the front.
“I'm happy with my progress this year, thanks to everyone who has made this possible!”
RESULTS
Rank
Person
Time
1
P. Aron (Prema)
1m 42.723s
2
D. Beganovic (Prema)
+0.248s
3
J. Dufek (Van Am)
+0.340s
16
+1.177s