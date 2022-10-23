Noel Leon racing Formula Regional - Mugello 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Junior Formula Series

A tough weekend in Tuscany for Leon in Formula Regional

Written by Peter Clifford
1 min readPublished on
The Formula Regional European Championship concluded in Mugello and it proved a frustrating end to the season for Mexican 17-year-old Red Bull Junior Noel Leon.

Not the weekend we wanted coming from a nice weekend but this week we just didn’t have the pace to be on the front.
Noel Leon
“I'm happy with my progress this year, thanks to everyone who has made this possible!”

RESULTS

Mugello

Results Formula EU - Mugello 2022

21

Oct

23

Oct

Rank

Person

Time

1

P. Aron (Prema)

1m 42.723s

2

D. Beganovic (Prema)

+0.248s

3

J. Dufek (Van Am)

+0.340s

16

Noel Leon

+1.177s