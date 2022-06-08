Another dramatic F2 street race for Red Bull Juniors in Baku

#2 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 3rd – 53 points – after 10 of 28 races

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 5th – 49 points – after 10 of 28 races

#5 Liam Lawson (NZL – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 38 points – after 10 of 28 races

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 12th – 30 points – after 10 of 28 races

#17 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – DAMS Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 13th – 28 point – after 10 of 28 races

Just over a third of the way into the F2 season there are 5 Red Bull Juniors chasing glory in Baku, Azerbaijan. Indian 23-year-old Jehan Daruvala heads the charge, standing 3rd in the points table. Jüri Vips, the 21-year-old Estonian moved up to 5th with a strong Monaco, his pace has always been better than his points.

Having top pace is equally true of 20-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson but he had a deeply frustrating Monaco and slipped to 8th. F2 Newcomers Dennis Hauger and Ayumu Iwasa are very much getting to grips with the challenge and while the 19-year-old Norwegian scored his first win in the principality the 20-year-old Japanese shared commiserations with Lawson.

Daruvala ready for some real racing

“Baku is another street circuit but unlike the others it provides a lot of overtaking opportunities and is really good for racing.”

“So I am very much looking forward to it, I had a podium last year and after showing good pace in Monaco I am looking to convert that into some better results.”

“It's a low downforce track so it's tricky for the drivers, in a street with low downforce, it's not easy. Obviously I managed OK last year and a bit of experience helps.”

“For this weekend my expectation is that we should be able to qualify at the front. But you know, I think that if you qualify anywhere near the front I think you can race hard and fight for wins. It's a track where you can overtake so I am really looking forward to it.”

Vips looking to repeat

“It was a great weekend here last year that I want to repeat but we can't go into it thinking that will happen. It needs a lot of hard work and we are well aware of that.”

“Sure it's a street circuit but it is very different to Monaco, it's very nice, I enjoy it and Qualifying can be really fun.”

“There are overtaking possibilities and if you are going fast you are going forward, if not you are going backwards.”

“In one way it is very similar to Monaco, it is just as unforgiving I would say.”

“It is unique in that it has 90 degree corners, all similar speed but we run low down force because of the long straights so that makes it very interesting.”

Lawson looking for a bit of long lap luck

“It is a street circuit but it is quite unique. We reach our highest speed at this track but it doesn't have high speed corners, a lot of 90 degree corners, big braking zones, so it's really heavy on the brakes. Then Sector 2 is very very twisty through the castle section so it's a very unique circuit, less bumpy than Monaco.”

“It's very long lap so in Qualifying for example, to put the complete lap together it's a little bit more tricky than most tracks because you have so many corners to get right. It's very easy obviously to make small mistakes, and there is a lot of time in those big braking zones to put it all together in a nearly 2 minute lap.”

“Judging on how the year has gone so far, speed wise I have no doubt we will be up there, the car's been good all year. We should be right there but obviously we've been in the wars a little bit so hoping to strike some luck this weekend.”

Hauger wants more than one win

“It's a completely new track for me again, it is a street circuit but obviously not as tight as Monaco. That can create quite a lot of fighting so it should be interesting to see, also there are the slipstream effects in Qualifying in terms of strategy.”

“Braking is a big factor here as it has many 90 degree corners. Which hasn't been my strongest side to be honest so far in F2 but I want to make a change on that side of things this week.”

“I'm just going to keep the rhythm that I had in Monaco, go into the weekend with relaxed shoulders and do what I can.”

“I 've got that Sprint Race win now so obviously the thing is chasing some Feature Race trophies going forward.”

Iwasa super keen after sim success

“I am really excited for the Baku weekend because after training on the simulator I feel that the track is good for me. Baku has a lot of 90 degree corners, slow corners. I have good confidence for low speed driving so this is quite positive.”

“OK, Baku is a street circuit but quite different to Monaco, 90 degree corners and at the side of the track is the barrier or wall but we can still have a little bit of margin, to push to the maximum. That is also positive for us rookie drivers.”

“I am interested to see the track so maybe in the Free Practice I will be a bit cautious and lap time will improve.”

“I need to adjust my driving for the car because there are very high speed straights then heavy braking. I need to get the maximum potential from the tyre, that is the main point.”

“”I have never been here before so I will concentrate on the driving and finding the limits of the track and the car in Free Practice and put it all together in Qualifying. That's my aim.”

“I am very excited, everything is positive and considering the season so far I still need to get the results. I have even had the potential to win races but it hasn't happened yet. We have done a lot of good preparation so now I will try and win.”

Baku weekend schedule – all times AZT (CEST +2)

Friday 10th June

12:35 – Practice (45 minutes)

16:30 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 11th June

13:30 – Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)

Sunday 12th June

11:05 – Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 lap)