Arao & Nomura return to Valencia for the penultimate French F4 round

#33 Souta Arao (JAP - Mygale Renault)
- French F4 Championship position: 3rd – 161 points – after 15 of 21 races
#15 Yuto Nomura (JAP - Mygale Renault)
- French F4 Championship position: 6th – 75 points – after 15 of 21 races
Having already tested in Valencia, Red Bull Juniors Souta Arao and Yuto Nomura feel well prepared for races 16, 17 and 18 of the 21 that make up the French F4 Championship. The Japanese 16-year-olds are ready to capitalise on the experience.
Nomura knows now is the time
“I had only one week after the Lédenon race week, but I reviewed my improvements. There are only 2 events left in the series, so I'll do my best to get as high as possible in the championship!”
“I had a good practice in the sim. I was able to try various setups and improve my driving skills through sim practice.”
“The technical sections in Sector 2 are fun to drive.”
It's very exciting when you can drive those corners well.
“The fast right hand corner in Sector 3 and the final corner are hard. In particular, the final corner requires very delicate driving because it locks easily when you are on the brakes.”
Arao has the feeling
“The circuit where the race will be held this week has already been run in the test.”
“In the simulator, I made a final check with an image of the race.”
“I have a good feeling both in the actual test and in the simulator this time, and I hope it will lead to a good result.”
The most fun part is the second sector.
“I feel like I've done my job when I can improve my time by driving on the very edge of the track.”
“The most difficult part is the high-speed corner before the last corner. That corner requires delicate braking strength and delicate opening of the accelerator. If you make a mistake, you are off the track, and it takes a lot of concentration.”
