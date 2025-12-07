Arvid Lindblad on his way to victory in Abu Dhabi 2025
Formula Racing

Arvid Lindblad bows out of F2 with victory in Abu Dhabi

Arvid Lindblad marked his final FIA Formula 2 appearance with a victory at the Yas Marina Circuit before his promotion to the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team next season.
Lindblad masters double duties

It was a busy weekend for Lindblad, who doubled up his F2 duties with driving for Oracle Red Bull Racing in the opening Formula 1 free practice session of the weekend, replacing Yuki Tsunoda. Having looked comfortable in F1 machinery, the Briton soon returned to his Campos Racing F2 cockpit without missing a beat, securing pole position for the Sprint Race.
Arvid Lindblad on the grid of F2 in Abu Dhabi for the last time - 2025

Arvid Lindblad on the grid of F2 in Abu Dhabi for the last time - 2025

Arvid Lindblad racing F2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad racing F2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad on his way to victory in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad on his way to victory in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad in the pit of Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad in the pit of Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad is ready to race Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

“Quite a fun weekend in Abu Dhabi. Friday was quite busy jumping between F2 and F1, so I was very grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity. The Sprint Race was good, and on Sunday, we rolled the dice trying to go for the top three, so we targeted running in free air on the alternative strategy. Unfortunately, it was VSC then turned into the full Safety Car at the last moment. Without that, I think a potential podium was on the cards, but it is what it is."
Very grateful to Campos for the year, and now looking forward to being a Formula 1 driver next year.
Arvid Lindblad
Lindblad controlled the race supremely, crossing the line to take his third win of the season. A poorly timed Safety Car in Sunday's Feature Race limited Linblad’s opportunities, although he led for a large period before pitting late for fresh tyres.

Tsolov on the podium

Nikola Tsolov made history as he became the first Bulgarian driver to stand on the F2 podium. After taking second on the grid for the Sprint Race, Tsolov was hit with a three-place grid penalty for each race for impeding during Qualifying. However, Tsolov bounced back with an assured drive in only his second weekend in the category, earning a podium for third place.
Nikola Tsolov - Podium at his first race F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov - Podium at his first race F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov had a good Sprint Race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov had a good Sprint Race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F2 at YAS in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F2 at YAS in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov warming up for his first F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

“A good weekend again. I qualified inside the top 10, which I didn’t expect after Practice."
On the Sprint, I finally managed to get my first podium, and I was quite glad about that, because now it is something that I just don’t think about anymore.
Nikola Tsolov
Unfortunately, in the Feature, we got unlucky on the strategy, so I didn’t gain any places in the end, which was quite disappointing because we had the pace for a little bit more."
As with Lindblad, the Safety Car in the Feature Race hampered Tsolov’s chances, but some excellent passing saw him recover back to his starting position of 12th place.

Goethe had strongest weekend of the season

Ollie Goethe’s impressive late-season push continued in Abu Dhabi as he qualified as the fastest Red Bull Junior he then claimed two fifth-place finishes in the races, ending the year with comfortably his strongest weekend of the season.
Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe had his best F2 weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe had his best F2 weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe racing F2 at Yas in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe racing F2 at Yas in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe ahead of Mini in Abu Dhabi 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe ahead of Mini in Abu Dhabi 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe in the garage of MP in Abu Dhabi 2025 - Formula 2

“It was overall a good weekend in Abu Dhabi."
Two top-five finishes – one of the better weekends this year.
Oliver Goethe
"The pace was pretty strong all weekend. I feel we were missing a little bit of race pace to fight for the podium, but overall, a strong weekend and I’m hoping to bring this momentum into next year and fight for the podium more often.”
In the Feature Race, Goethe showed no fear in taking on Lindblad in some wheel-to-wheel action on the opening lap, and drove a composed race thereafter, scoring his best Sunday result of the year.

Abu Dhabi YAS

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F2 - 2025

5

Dec

7

Dec

Rank

Person

Team

Time

1

J. Dürksen

AIX Racing

1:01:24.429

2

R. Stanek

Invicta Racing

+5.505

3

G. Minì

PREMA Racing

+6.057

5

Oliver Goethe

MP Motorsport

+12.349

9

Arvid Lindblad

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Campos Racing

+24.448

12

Nikola Tsolov

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Campos Racing

+30.710

