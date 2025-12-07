Arvid Lindblad bows out of F2 with victory in Abu Dhabi

Lindblad masters double duties

It was a busy weekend for Lindblad, who doubled up his F2 duties with driving for Oracle Red Bull Racing in the opening Formula 1 free practice session of the weekend, replacing Yuki Tsunoda. Having looked comfortable in F1 machinery, the Briton soon returned to his Campos Racing F2 cockpit without missing a beat, securing pole position for the Sprint Race.

“Quite a fun weekend in Abu Dhabi. Friday was quite busy jumping between F2 and F1, so I was very grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity. The Sprint Race was good, and on Sunday, we rolled the dice trying to go for the top three, so we targeted running in free air on the alternative strategy. Unfortunately, it was VSC then turned into the full Safety Car at the last moment. Without that, I think a potential podium was on the cards, but it is what it is."

Very grateful to Campos for the year, and now looking forward to being a Formula 1 driver next year. Arvid Lindblad

Lindblad controlled the race supremely, crossing the line to take his third win of the season. A poorly timed Safety Car in Sunday's Feature Race limited Linblad’s opportunities, although he led for a large period before pitting late for fresh tyres.

Tsolov on the podium

Nikola Tsolov made history as he became the first Bulgarian driver to stand on the F2 podium. After taking second on the grid for the Sprint Race, Tsolov was hit with a three-place grid penalty for each race for impeding during Qualifying. However, Tsolov bounced back with an assured drive in only his second weekend in the category, earning a podium for third place.

“A good weekend again. I qualified inside the top 10, which I didn’t expect after Practice."

On the Sprint, I finally managed to get my first podium, and I was quite glad about that, because now it is something that I just don’t think about anymore. Nikola Tsolov

Unfortunately, in the Feature, we got unlucky on the strategy, so I didn’t gain any places in the end, which was quite disappointing because we had the pace for a little bit more."

As with Lindblad, the Safety Car in the Feature Race hampered Tsolov’s chances, but some excellent passing saw him recover back to his starting position of 12th place.

Goethe had strongest weekend of the season

Ollie Goethe’s impressive late-season push continued in Abu Dhabi as he qualified as the fastest Red Bull Junior he then claimed two fifth-place finishes in the races, ending the year with comfortably his strongest weekend of the season.

“It was overall a good weekend in Abu Dhabi."

Two top-five finishes – one of the better weekends this year. Oliver Goethe

"The pace was pretty strong all weekend. I feel we were missing a little bit of race pace to fight for the podium, but overall, a strong weekend and I’m hoping to bring this momentum into next year and fight for the podium more often.”

In the Feature Race, Goethe showed no fear in taking on Lindblad in some wheel-to-wheel action on the opening lap, and drove a composed race thereafter, scoring his best Sunday result of the year.

Abu Dhabi YAS Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F2 - 2025 Go to Event Feature Race Sprint Race Qualifying 1 AIX Racing Time 1:01:24.429 2 Invicta Racing Time +5.505 3 PREMA Racing Time +6.057 5 MP Motorsport Time +12.349 9 Campos Racing Time +24.448 Show all results Rank Person Team Time 1 AIX Racing 1:01:24.429 2 Invicta Racing +5.505 3 PREMA Racing +6.057 5 MP Motorsport +12.349 9 Campos Racing +24.448 12 Campos Racing +30.710

Final Formula 2 Championship Standings

Arvid Lindblad : 6th / 134 points

Oliver Goethe: 15th / 37 points

Nikola Tsolov: 18th / 12 points

