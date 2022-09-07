Arvid Lindblad makes Formula debut in Italian F4 at Spielberg

#2 Arvid Lindblad (GBR – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus Abarth)

Italian F4 Championship position: – starting after 12 of 21 races

After turning 15 on August 15th, Arvid Lindblad can finally start his open wheel racing career in Italian F4 in Spielberg. The Red Bull Junior is driving for Van Amersfoort Racing and joins the series at the 5th of 7 rounds.

He does so after finishing 3rd in the FIA Karting World Cup – KZ2 class, last weekend at Le Mans.

“This weekend, as I enter my first Formula 4 race, I am excited. So far my motorsport journey has been leading up to this point; to finally step into the car for my first race is a major milestone many can only dream about! I plan to enjoy it!”

“Over the last few months, I have tested with VAR mainly in a first generation car. I have had two tests at Red Bull Ring and Vallelunga in the second generation car which I will race in.”

The Red Bull Ring is an historic track and clearly an important one for any Red Bull driver with it being our home track. Therefore, I am especially thrilled to start my formula career here. Arvid Lindblad

“I have done some work with VAR at the factory on the sim preparing for the tests and for this race.”

Lindblad #204 of Kartrepublic racing the WSKEu Championship Lonato - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“I feel really honoured to work with VAR: a team with so much history and success including having great drivers the likes of Max Verstappen and more recently, the Red Bull Juniors Jak Crawford and Jonny Edgar. VAR have had many accolades winning both F4 championships as well as in other categories. I feel really lucky to work with a team with so much experience and success and that can help me to develop as a driver as much as possible.”

“This weekend will be my debut in F4 and therefore I am really trying to go in with no expectations. I plan to work hard with my team and try to be as far up the order as possible and do the best I can. But my objective is to try to be consistently in the top 10 and work towards being one of the best in the team. If I can do this, I’ll be super happy with my debut because it will give me a really good base to build from.”

Spielberg weekend schedule – all times CEST

Thursday 8th September Friday 9th September Saturday 10th September Sunday 11th September 13:00 – 13:40 Collective Test 1 14:15 – 14:35 Qualifying 1 09:10 – Race 1 (25 min + 1 lap) 10:35 – Race 3 (25 min + 1 lap) 17:10 – 17:50 Collective Test 2 14:43 – 15:03 Qualifying 2 14:45 – Race 2 (25 min + 1 lap) 17:25 – Race Final (25 min + 1 lap)