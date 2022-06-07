Blog | Cormac Buchanan left Mugello not with the win but with mana

Hi Everyone,

I reckon there was only one rider grinning when the rain came pelting down during our sighting lap at the Italian GP in Mugello. You guessed it – this kiwi kid!

Rico and I preparing to head to the grid © Cormac

I think my fellow Rookies thought I was kidding about doing a rain dance before the race but I knew this was my chance to make an impact as I’ve always felt confident in the wet. Let’s face it, hailing from Invercargill at the bottom end of New Zealand (next stop Antarctica!) it’s a case of having to be! (Disclaimer: I didn’t actually do a rain dance. That would have been a step too far!)

Conditions were treacherous from the very start and I was P17 on the grid so it was going to take some big kahunas to work my way through the field. By lap three I was in podium contention and setting the fastest pace on track. A couple of laps later, I found myself leading a Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup race for the first time … and holy heck it felt awesome.

In action at Mugello © G&G

I’d racked up a solid 8 second lead and aimed to consolidate for the remaining six laps. Then I noticed the gap had closed slightly and upped the ante … until disaster struck on a section of the track hit by heavier rain and I tucked the front.

For nine laps, the race went exactly how I wanted it to. Unfortunately, it was a 15-lap race. I was absolutely devastated to crash out. Big boys do cry.

Not how you ever want to finish a race © G&G

I might not have got to hear the New Zealand national anthem played over the speakers (yet!) but there are so many positives I can take from that race and it boosted my confidence.

I had to process the disappointment quickly as race two was looming in less than 24 hours and I wanted redemption.

With MotoGP race director Mike Webb in pitlane at Mugello. © Cormac

It came in the form of an epic battle where I tussled in the main pack throughout, elbows out and withstanding plenty of contact. This was a great race for me. I had a plan and I achieved my goal that I had set for myself coming into this weekend.

The start of the race I moved forward from P18 on the grid but to be honest it wasn’t amazing progress. The front group pulled a little gap and I knew that I had a lot better pace so I focused on closing the gap to the rider ahead.

The group I was in wanted to battle when I was more set on getting to the lead group. With 6 laps left I got there - the pace was fast and I settled into a rhythm. I passed a few riders and studied the riders in front to find my strong points and where they were quicker.

With my spanner man dad in pit lane. © Cormac

With 4 laps to go I made my way into P7 and felt comfortable running at the pace of the leaders. Unfortunately, in the penultimate lap two riders had a coming together and I was tagged in the domino effect so I lost a lot of time and dropped to P17.

I pushed like crazy to get back into a good points position but I was only able to manage P11 – just 1.6 seconds away from the checkered flag which indicates how competitive it is here.

I set the second fastest lap time which was a great positive as it was a PB for me in Italy. I’m finally starting to feel like the same person I was at Portimão testing before the dreaded Covid struck and this motivates me for the next round at Sachsenring in Germany to see what’s possible. We made strides and need to keep on this same trajectory for the remaining races.

Cormac © Cormac

While I 100 percent respect why the decision has been made given the political situation, one track I was really excited about this year was the KymiRing in Finland. It would have been amazing to be part of history at the first MotoGP event held at the new circuit. Hopefully that chance will come in the future.

Young Cormac with Tuinga Tahi mates Nick and Ryan © Cormac

Did you know … Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand. I used to perform as part of my school’s elite cultural group, Tuinga Tahi. We trained very hard all year to compete in the annual competition, Nga Putangitangi, which celebrates Māori culture through song, dance and the haka.

Young Cormac ready to perform with Tuinga Tahi © Cormac

The training taught me so much about the discipline, mana (pride), strength and respect which our Māori warriors possess. They are attributes I always carry with me on the track and in life.

Cheers,

Cormac