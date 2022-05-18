Crawford and Hadjar to continue charge to the front in Barcelona F3

#5 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 4th – 32 points – after 4 of 18 races

#18 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 5th – 31 points – after 4 of 18 races

Just 5 points separate 17-year-old Frenchman Isack Hadjar from the top of the FIA F3 championship table. Fellow Red Bull Junior Jak Crawford, the 17-year-old American, is a point closer and both are determined to close the gap.

Crawford with race pace

“Going into Barcelona, it's obviously a well known circuit to everyone, so everyone will be up to speed quickly. I'm hoping to use the speed we had in Imola, especially in the race because tyre degradation will be quite high. Historically we've had a good car in the race.”

“It's going to be about nailing the Qualifying for us. It will be difficult for sure especially on a track where it's a one lap run.”

“My favourite part of the track is definitely Sector 3, especially on a Qualifying run. By that point you are basically overheating the rears and it's super difficult and fun because there is some variation every lap and for every person.”

“The test went well, it could always have gone better of course but we tried what we needed to try and generally the pace was good.”

“I don't have any expectations or specific goals for the weekend just qualifying well and take it from there as I think we have good race pace anyway.”

Hadjar with a goal

“Obviously Barcelona is well known by every team and driver so I think it’s a track where it is hard to make a difference, so I expect to have a very tight weekend.”

“I think on a qualifying lap, the first sector is the most enjoyable part of the track because of the high grip the tyres have at this point of the lap and also because T3 is flat out but on the edge!”

“At the test we managed many laps and ended up the 2 days with a lot of race sims where we had a really good pace. On a qualifying run we were also really competitive, so I think we have a good base to start on the weekend.”

“As a realistic goal, a top 4 in Quali would be ideal to fight for the win in the Feature Race. Then scoring points in the Sprint Race is also very important. We just need to have a very consistent weekend and maximise our performance.”

Barcelona weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 20th May

09:30 – Practice (45 minutes)

15:30 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 21st May

11:00 – Sprint Race (20 Laps or 40 Mins +1 lap)

Sunday 22nd May

10:05 – Feature Race (24 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)