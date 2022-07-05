Crawford, Hadjar & Edgar chasing F3 title in Spielberg

#18 Isack Hadjar (FRA – HitechGP Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 3rd – 68 points – after 8 of 18 races

#5 Jak Crawford (USA – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 5th – 60 points – after 8 of 18 races

#1 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F3 Championship position: 19th – 4 points – after 8 of 18 races (missed 4)

The FIA F3 championship swings into the second half of the season with races 9 and 10 in Austria. It's a home race for Red Bull Juniors Jonny Edgar, Jak Crawford and Isack Hadjar

Hadjar has the preparation

“Looking ahead to the Red Bull Ring, we had a sim session booked directly after Silverstone to prepare for it,” stated the 17-year-old Frenchman. “It's a track I really like, I did it last year in Regional and it went quite well.”

“It's a really high speed circuit, especially the second part and I think we will have a lot of fun in the F3 car.”

“I'm looking to first, really improve out performance in Qualifying, and then to fight for the race win in the Feature Race. Because this is how you get some serious points.”

Crawford capitalising on pace

“I'm really looking forward to the Red Bull Ring,” enthused the 17-year-old American. “It's our home race and I've managed to do well there the last few years, 2 wins in Euroformula, 2 wins in F4 there, so I have success and it's a track I really like.”

“The high speed corners really suit my driving style and last year it was my best weekend in F3, I qualified 5th and had the potential for pole. In Race 2 I was pretty much going to win the race and had my engine blow up. So we had really good pace last year and I am looking forward to it this time.”

“It's a challenge that I love, especially Sector 3 because it is so fast and you've got to watch the track limits. The times are so close, every single bit matters. It can be pretty hectic at the Red Bull Ring with all the DRS zones, that's what makes it fun in some ways.”

“Its the time to make a move and push towards the front of the championship a bit more. I think it can be a very good weekend..”

Edgar moving forward

“I’m looking forward to Red Bull Ring,” stated the 18-year-old Briton. “I quite enjoy the track and I think with last weekend's experience at Silverstone I can hopefully do better and I think if we have understeer again there we will know to react more with the set-up.”

“Again, this weekend I don’t expect too much and would just like to improve from the British GP weekend and score some more points.”

Spielberg weekend schedule – all times CEST

Friday 8th July

09:55 – Practice (45 minutes)

15:00 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 9th July

10:35 – Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 lap)

Sunday 10th July

08:35 – Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)