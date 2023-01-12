#52 Jak Crawford (USA – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Formula Regional Middle East Championship

#55 Sebastian Montoya (COL – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Formula Regional Middle East Championship

#7 Arvid Lindblad (GBR – HitechGP Tatuus Fiat)

Formula 4 UAE Championship

Winter blues are blown away with the opening races of 2023. Red Bull Juniors Arvid Lindblad , Sebastian Montoya and Jak Crawford have already tested at the Dubai Autodrome in the United Arab Emirates this week and are ready for the red lights to go out.

17-year-olds Colombian Montoya and American Crawford start their Formula Regional Middle East Championship campaigns and 15-year-old Briton Lindblad contests the Formula 4 UAE Championship. Crawford finished 6th last year and Montoya took 7th after winning 2 of the 9 races he contested.

Crawford back and ready for more

“I really do like the track, it's really fun, there are a lot of different lines you can take. That's different to a lot of tracks these days, it makes it really nice.”

“Testing went well, good for both race performance and qualifying performance. I think there is a bit more to come, from the set-up side, warm up and the driving side, there is always more to come but so far it's gone well and I've got used to this car and this track again.”

I think we will be fighting for pole when it comes down to it. Jak Crawford

Jak Crawford #52 - Having a break in the pit of Dubai Autodrome - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Also for the race, I think we have really good race pace and should be up there.”

“Honestly my expectations for this weekend are quite high, I want to do well. I did the series last year and had some success, I think I can only do better than last year so I am really looking forward to it and to starting the season on a high.”

Montoya looking for another great start to the year

“The tests have been quite positive here, it's a bit different to the car I'm used to with all the preparation that I have done for FIA F3. It's quite interesting, this new challenge of coming back to a car that I raced last year, with a new team and a new way of thinking. Trying to set up the car has been quite an interesting challenge and I think the potential is really good.”

“The track I think is really cool, it's quite difficult because it is not very well maintained like an F1 circuit but that puts a bit of a challenge on the driver to maximise a bit more his driving and it is a lot harder and easier to make mistakes than on tracks that are well maintained.”

It's the same for everybody and I think it can be quite interesting in the race. Sebastian Montoya

“I think we still have a bit more work to do before Quali, especially because for me it's a new team and a new way of working, I think I need to adapt and we need to adapt the car to myself. I think there are still a few things to work on but we can make good progress from here.”

Sebastian Montoya - Driver Profile 2023 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“This weekend I just want to get the year started on the right foot, I know that last year it was really good momentum for me, to start the season with a win. Hopefully we can start this year the same way.”

Lindblad up for new challenges

“I'm competing with Hitech and I’m super grateful for the opportunity and very excited to get started. I’m very focused now on just continuing to work on myself and learning as much as possible to be in a good position for the European F4 season.”

I’ve been working hard preparing for this race both with the team and on the sim and feel in a good position for the weekend. Arvid Lindblad

“I like the circuit, it’s quite different to what I’m used to with corners I haven’t seen before. There are corners with blind entries and others banked, making it fun and exciting to drive. It has a good variety of high and low speed corners and is also quite bumpy making it challenging for us drivers.”

Arvid Lindblad walking down the pit lane © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“I really enjoy the first sector, it’s very challenging with T1 being with a blind downhill entry and then into a fast, flowing sequence for T3-7 and end of sector 1 with T9 which is a long banked corner before the back straight.”

“Very challenging corners are T9/16 with both having long straight following so exits being vital. Also T14 is tough with it being a double left banked corner where lots of time can be found with really finding the rhythm of the corner and maximising the banking.”

“This weekend will be the first round of the championship and the team and I are very motivated to do well. We’ll be pushing hard to maximise all the testing available to help us to be on the pace and fight for the top positions.”

Dubai weekend schedule – All times GST Time CET +3

Friday 13th January Saturday 14th January 08:00 – 08:30 F4 UAE Free Practice 09:40 – F4 UAE Race 2 (30 minutes) 08:40 – 09:10 F Regional F3 Free Practice 10:30 – F Regional F3 Race 2 (35 minutes) 12:00 – 12:15 F4 UAE Qualifying 1 12:25 – F4 UAE Race 3 (30 minutes) 12:20 – 12:35 F4 UAE Qualifying 13:20 – F Regional F3 Race 3 (35 minutes) 12:45 – 13:00 F Regional F3 Qualifying 1 13:05 – 13:20 F Regional F3 Qualifying 2 16:25 – F4 UAE Race 1 (30 minutes) 17:10 – F Regional F3 Race 1 (35 minutes)

WATCH IT LIVE