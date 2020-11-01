Crawford wins Edgar holds title lead in tough Lausitzring ADAC F4

#17 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

Qualifying 1: 6th – Race 1 Grid: 6th – Race 1 Result: 7th

Qualifying 2: DNS – Race 2 Grid: 13th – Race 2 Result: 7th

Race 3 Grid reverse of R2 top 8 result: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 4th

ADAC F4 Championship position: 1st – 264 points – after 18 of 21 races

#52 Jak Crawford (USA – Van Amersfoort Racing Tatuus F.4 T014 Abarth)

Qualifying 1: 7th – Race 1 Grid: 7th – Race 1 Result: 8th

Qualifying 2: 2nd– Race 2 Grid: 2nd – Race 2 Result: 1st

Race 3 Grid reverse of R2 top 8 result: 8th – Race 3 Result: DNF (Incident)

ADAC F4 Championship position: 2nd – 241 points – after 18 of 21 races

The second Lausitzring race weekend for ADAC F4 threw everything at the Red Bull Juniors. Jak Crawford came away with his 3rd win of the season and Jonny Edgar held on to the championship lead.

With variable, dry, damp and wet conditions, some poor visibility, the Van Amersfoort pair did a lot of learning as they battled for points.

Jak Crawford closes with the win

“It was a weird weekend,” admitted the 15-year-old American. “We didn't have the best Q1, we didn't have wet tyres scrubbed in and some others did. Then it started to rain more so I guess we were a bit unlucky there, the tyres would have come in and we could have matched the others.”

Jak Crawford © ADAC

“Q2 was good, had a few red flags at the beginning which compromised the rhythm a bit but P2 was good. It can always have been better,” he chuckled.

“The first race was wet and I feel we missed with the tyre pressures and as a team we weren't able to get any temperature in the tyres. So I was sliding all over the track, it was quite greasy.”

“Race 2 was very good, it was dry, it went well even though it didn't seem like we had the pace. The start was good, especially considering that I was on the wet side of the track. I kept P2 then made sure not to over push. I was under pushing, just driving to the pace of the cars around me.”

“Then when I got into the lead, Jonny was behind me. He'd been pushing quite a bit more. I think he had more tyre temperature but then he ran into my rear on the straight. I was lucky not to get a puncture.”

“After that we just managed the race and got the win.”

“Race 3 we were back to wet. I had a pretty terrible start, wheelspin all the way to the first corner. I made my way up through the field. It was quit difficult. Visibility was not great.”

Jak Crawford © ADAC

“I got to P5 and we were battling for 4th. The cars battling for 2nd ran into each other. I think one of those cars got suspension damage and then ran into me. I was just in the wrong place, wrong time, unavoidable I think.”

“It really sucks because I think that could have been a P2, we had the pace and I could have even matched Jonny on the points going into the final weekend. That's the way it is, we just have more work to do next week.”

Jonny Edgar with some damage limitation

In very testing circumstances it could easily have been worse for the 16-year-old Briton. “Yes we are still leading the championship. I didn't lose too many points.”

Jonny Edgar © ADAC

“Qualifying was wet and tricky, some of the other cars had scrubbed in their rain tyres before and that gave them an advantage early in the session. After like 3 laps it rained more so they'd had an advantage in the early laps.”

“Then in Quali 2 on the first lap I spun and got stuck across a kerb. I couldn't restart so didn't set a lap in that session.”

“Race 1 was wet again and I didn't have confidence, I didn't feel that I could push. I focused on trying to stay on track because anyone going off lost a lot of time on the wet grass.”

“Race 2 was dry, I started last because of no time in Q2. I got a really good start and passed 5 people by Turn 1. After that I was just trying to stay clean but I was gaining positions as my pace was really good.”

“I got up to P2 and as I was going for the lead the person moved over in the same direction as I was passing and my front wing touched his tyre and broke. So I had to pit.”

“I pitted and there was a Safety Car and I got back to P7. It's a shame I got the damage because I had good pace and I think if I had got the lead I could have pulled away. The car was really good and I had a lot of confidence, especially on braking, I was gaining a lot.”

“Race 3, I started P2. I got a bit of wheelspin and dropped back a little bit. Then in the middle of the race I made a mistake and dropped back a bit again. In the second half of the race it started to rain a lot and I managed to gain back a position. I was close to getting 3rd but couldn't quite do it.”

Jonny Edgar © ADAC