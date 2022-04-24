Hauger
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull
Junior Formula Series

Daruvala and Hauger podium in Imola F2

A very impressive 1-2 in Imola F2 Qualifying for Jüri Vips and Ayumu Iwasa was followed up by an excellent podium in the Sprint Race by Jehan Daruvala and Dennis Hauger
Written by Peter Clifford
6 min readPublished on
A very impressive 1-2 in Imola F2 Qualifying for Jüri Vips and Ayumu Iwasa was followed up by an excellent podium in the Sprint Race by Jehan Daruvala and Dennis Hauger.
Sunday did not match up to that promise with Iwasa doing best with 5th after a troubled pit stop.

📺 Formula 2 Highlights | Imola (ITA) 2022

Daruvala second on Saturday

“I think overall this weekend we had pretty good pace,” stated the 23-year-old Indian. “In Qualifying we had really good pace, I didn't quite put the middle sector together and Qualified 8th. It wasn't a true show of the pace we had.”
Race 1 was good, a podium with P2, some good points.
Jehan Daruvala
Jehan Daruvala - F2 Pitstop in Imola 2022
Jehan Daruvala - F2 Pitstop in Imola 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
“In the Feature Race we were very very unlucky with Safety Cars and timings, Pit Lane closing and so on. I was the fastest in both stints and yet in the end we finished 9th. I was clearly the quickest car on Prime and again when we put the Options on I was really really quick.”
“The thing is, we were really fast, I closed the overall gap to the championship leader even though things didn't go quite to plan. All in all not a bad weekend but not really that great.”

Hauger steps up

“Overall we had better pace this weekend,” explained the 19-year-old Norwegian. “I am feeling more at home with the car. In the end we were in a position to fight for the win I think if we didn't have the problem at the start, and getting pushed on the grass, we were on the right strategy and pace was good in the Sprint Race with room for improvement.”
Dennis Hauger #1 Prema Racing - Round 3 Formula 2 - 2022
Dennis Hauger #1 Prema Racing - Round 3 Formula 2 - 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
“We came into the Feature Race confident so it was a real shame, got turned into at the start and lost a lot of potential points. It's annoying we get this unlucky stuff. But pace is better and hopefully our luck will turn around at the next round.”

Iwasa fast all weekend

“Free Practice was quite a bad session for me because I couldn't do a complete lap,” stated the 20-year-old Japanese. "Also I was missing some speed and honestly I was a bit nervous but I could see some positive points from the data.”
“I could improve in Quali and had a good session, put in a good lap at the end for P2. The car was very very good and gave me good confidence. Very positive. It was my first time to drive with the rain tyre in F2 but I managed to adjust to it.”
“In the Sprint Race I didn't have a good pace from the beginning and I also made a big mistake at the start and I think I lost 4 positions. I didn't have enough speed and lost another position.”
“But after that I found a good pace but it is difficult to overtake on this track. Always a DRS train. But the car was quick and my driving came good during the race. So I improved after the beginning.”
Ayumu Iwasa after the F2 race in Imola - 2022
Ayumu Iwasa after the F2 race in Imola - 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
“In the Feature Race I made a mistake at the start and was overtaken by 2 cars. Then I had a very very good pace with the Super Soft, even though I have never used it before in F2. So that was very positive.”
“My team went for a double pit stop under the Safety Car. My car was second and we had a problem with the rear tyre and I think I lost about 7 seconds. That left me P8 or 9.”
Ayumu Iwasa racing F2 in Imola 2022
Ayumu Iwasa racing F2 in Imola 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
“It is a shame, otherwise I could have made P2 or 3 because I had very good pace again on the Medium.”
Ayumu Iwasa
“But I have a lot of positive things, in the car and my driving as well, certainly improving both. So that and the good data we had from the Barcelona test should make for a good weekend when we go back there. Keep focused and do my best.”

Liam Lawson frustrated

“Qualifying was a little bit frustrating, disappointing, the car was actually really fast, especially in wet conditions,” stated the 20-year-old New Zealander. “When we went out for our second run the track was quite dry in places. And because the tyres are obviously extremely soft it was really one lap I had to put it together. I got a little bit unlucky with traffic and yellow flags and I didn't get a proper lap in. That's why we qualified 14th.”
“Yesterday, I moved forwards as much as I could I think in the Sprint Race, a bit hard to overtake here, so was pretty happy with P8. I definitely felt that the car was fast enough to be racing at the front, it's just hard to overtake.”
Liam Lawson #5 Carlin racing F2 in Imola 2022
Liam Lawson #5 Carlin racing F2 in Imola 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
“Today, had a really good start, went for a bit of a gamble on the strategy, and just basically got really unlucky with the Safety Car early on in the race when everyone boxed and we didn't get one in.”
Then there was the crash as well, something in the steering broke when I was coming up the hill and basically I just went straight, I couldn't turn the car and hit the wall.
Liam Lawson
“A bit disappointing but the positives are still there, the car is fast and if we get a little bit of luck and put everything together we will be on it.”
Vips to change
“I haven't had many worse days is my career,” admitted the 21-year-old Estonian frankly. “I won't say it's a day to forget, it's a day to learn from and change my approach.”
I've got nothing to complain about, not reliability, nothing, the car is great. I have just thrown away a lot of points.
Jüri Vips
Jüri Vips leaving the pit lane of Imola - Formula 2 - 2022
Jüri Vips leaving the pit lane of Imola - Formula 2 - 2022
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
“I have to change my approach to the Feature Race especially. It seems that the people who just keep on track and keep going end up with a good number of points.”
“Yes we were fast this weekend, pole and fastest lap in the Sprint Race. I got tapped early on, the steering wheel knocked out of my hands and triggered the pit limiter so lost a lot of time there.”
“A big lesson for me today.”

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix F2 Imola

Sprint Race

POS

#

NAME

TEAM

TIME

GAP

KM/H

1

7

Marcus Armstrong

HitechGP

40'50.545

179.970

2

2

Jehan Daruvala

Prema Powerteam

40'51.976

1.431

179.865

3

1

Dennis Hauger

Prema Powerteam

40'52.788

2.243

179.805

4

16

Roy Nissany

DAMS

40'53.348

2.803

179.764

5

11

Felipe Drugovich

MP Motorsport

40'57.590

7.045

179.454

6

6

Logan Sargeant

Carlin

41'00.366

9.821

179.251

7

10

Theo Pourchaire

ART Grand Prix

41'02.917

12.372

179.066

8

5

Liam Lawson

Carlin

41'03.371

12.826

179.033

9

17

Ayumu Iwasa

DAMS

41'03.981

13.436

178.988

10

9

Frederik Vesti

ART Grand Prix

41'08.259

17.714

178.678

11

3

Jack Doohan

Virtuosi Racing

41'10.724

20.179

178.500

12

22

Enzo Fittipaldi

Charouz Racing System

41'11.604

21.059

178.436

13

20

Richard Verschoor

Trident

41'12.038

21.493

178.405

14

21

Calan Williams

Trident

41'13.487

22.942

178.300

15

8

Jüri Vips

HitechGP

41'13.820

23.275

178.276

16

4

Marino Sato

Virtuosi Racing

41'14.761

24.216

178.209

17

14

Olli Caldwell

Campos Racing

41'15.182

24.637

178.178

18

24

Jake Hughes

Van Amersfoort Racing

41'16.401

25.856

178.091

19

12

Clement Novalak

MP Motorsport

41'16.844

26.299

178.059

DNF

15

Ralph Boschung

Campos Racing

16 laps

DNF

23

David Beckmann

Charouz Racing System

DNF

25

Amaury Cordeel

Van Amersfoort Racing

Feature Race

POS

#

NAME

TEAM

TIME

GAP

KM/H

1

10

Theo Pourchaire

ART Grand Prix

1:01'56.611

166.213

2

22

Enzo Fittipaldi

Charouz Racing System

1:01'56.999

0.388

166.195

3

15

Ralph Boschung

Campos Racing

1:01'57.340

0.729

166.180

4

12

Clement Novalak

MP Motorsport

1:01'58.108

1.497

166.146

5

17

Ayumu Iwasa

DAMS

1:01'58.417

1.806

166.132

6

9

Frederik Vesti

ART Grand Prix

1:01'58.733

2.122

166.118

7

6

Logan Sargeant

Carlin

1:01'59.203

2.592

166.097

8

23

David Beckmann

Charouz Racing System

1:01'59.840

3.229

166.068

9

2

Jehan Daruvala

Prema Powerteam

1:02'00.802

4.191

166.025

10

11

Felipe Drugovich

MP Motorsport

1:02'01.007

4.396

166.016

11

4

Marino Sato

Virtuosi Racing

1:02'01.504

4.893

165.994

12

24

Jake Hughes

Van Amersfoort Racing

1:02'01.655

5.044

165.987

13

7

Marcus Armstrong

HitechGP

1:02'02.898

6.287

165.932

14

14

Olli Caldwell

Campos Racing

1:02'03.356

6.745

165.911

15

20

Richard Verschoor

Trident

1:02'03.882

7.271

165.888

16

21

Calan Williams

Trident

1:02'04.374

7.763

165.866

17

25

Amaury Cordeel

Van Amersfoort Racing

1:03'18.014

1'21.403

162.650

DNF

5

Liam Lawson

Carlin

5 laps

DNF

16

Roy Nissany

DAMS

15 laps

DNF

8

Jüri Vips

HitechGP

30 laps

DNF

3

Jack Doohan

Virtuosi Racing

34 laps

DNF

1

Dennis Hauger

Prema Powerteam

35 laps

Qualifying
  • 1. J. Vips (Hitech) 1m 40.221s
  • 2. A. Iwasa (Dams) +0.157s
  • 3. J. Doohan (Virtuosi) +0.210s
  • 5. D. Hauger (Prema) +0.351s
  • 8. J. Daruvala (Prema) +0.665s
  • 14. L. Lawson (Carlin) +0.978s

F2 Championship after 6 of 26 races

  • 1. T. Pourchaire (ART) 52 points
  • 2. F. Drugovich (MP) 50
  • 3. J. Daruvala (Prema) 36
  • 4. L. Lawson (Carlin) 35
  • 8. J. Vips (Hitech) 30
  • 9. A. Iwasa (Dams) 20
  • 12. D. Hauger (Prema) 14
Next Round Barcelona May 21/22