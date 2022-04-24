Daruvala and Hauger podium in Imola F2

Sunday did not match up to that promise with Iwasa doing best with 5th after a troubled pit stop.

📺 Formula 2 Highlights | Imola (ITA) 2022

Sprint Race Highlights | Formula 1 YouTube

Feature Race Highlights | Formula 1 YouTube

Daruvala second on Saturday

“I think overall this weekend we had pretty good pace,” stated the 23-year-old Indian. “In Qualifying we had really good pace, I didn't quite put the middle sector together and Qualified 8th. It wasn't a true show of the pace we had.”

Race 1 was good, a podium with P2, some good points. Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala - F2 Pitstop in Imola 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“In the Feature Race we were very very unlucky with Safety Cars and timings, Pit Lane closing and so on. I was the fastest in both stints and yet in the end we finished 9th. I was clearly the quickest car on Prime and again when we put the Options on I was really really quick.”

“The thing is, we were really fast, I closed the overall gap to the championship leader even though things didn't go quite to plan. All in all not a bad weekend but not really that great.”

Hauger steps up

“Overall we had better pace this weekend,” explained the 19-year-old Norwegian. “I am feeling more at home with the car. In the end we were in a position to fight for the win I think if we didn't have the problem at the start, and getting pushed on the grass, we were on the right strategy and pace was good in the Sprint Race with room for improvement.”

Dennis Hauger #1 Prema Racing - Round 3 Formula 2 - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“We came into the Feature Race confident so it was a real shame, got turned into at the start and lost a lot of potential points. It's annoying we get this unlucky stuff. But pace is better and hopefully our luck will turn around at the next round.”

Iwasa fast all weekend

“Free Practice was quite a bad session for me because I couldn't do a complete lap,” stated the 20-year-old Japanese. "Also I was missing some speed and honestly I was a bit nervous but I could see some positive points from the data.”

“I could improve in Quali and had a good session, put in a good lap at the end for P2. The car was very very good and gave me good confidence. Very positive. It was my first time to drive with the rain tyre in F2 but I managed to adjust to it.”

“In the Sprint Race I didn't have a good pace from the beginning and I also made a big mistake at the start and I think I lost 4 positions. I didn't have enough speed and lost another position.”

“But after that I found a good pace but it is difficult to overtake on this track. Always a DRS train. But the car was quick and my driving came good during the race. So I improved after the beginning.”

Ayumu Iwasa after the F2 race in Imola - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“In the Feature Race I made a mistake at the start and was overtaken by 2 cars. Then I had a very very good pace with the Super Soft, even though I have never used it before in F2. So that was very positive.”

“My team went for a double pit stop under the Safety Car. My car was second and we had a problem with the rear tyre and I think I lost about 7 seconds. That left me P8 or 9.”

Ayumu Iwasa racing F2 in Imola 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“It is a shame, otherwise I could have made P2 or 3 because I had very good pace again on the Medium.” Ayumu Iwasa

“But I have a lot of positive things, in the car and my driving as well, certainly improving both. So that and the good data we had from the Barcelona test should make for a good weekend when we go back there. Keep focused and do my best.”

Liam Lawson frustrated

“Qualifying was a little bit frustrating, disappointing, the car was actually really fast, especially in wet conditions,” stated the 20-year-old New Zealander. “When we went out for our second run the track was quite dry in places. And because the tyres are obviously extremely soft it was really one lap I had to put it together. I got a little bit unlucky with traffic and yellow flags and I didn't get a proper lap in. That's why we qualified 14th.”

“Yesterday, I moved forwards as much as I could I think in the Sprint Race, a bit hard to overtake here, so was pretty happy with P8. I definitely felt that the car was fast enough to be racing at the front, it's just hard to overtake.”

Liam Lawson #5 Carlin racing F2 in Imola 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“Today, had a really good start, went for a bit of a gamble on the strategy, and just basically got really unlucky with the Safety Car early on in the race when everyone boxed and we didn't get one in.”

Then there was the crash as well, something in the steering broke when I was coming up the hill and basically I just went straight, I couldn't turn the car and hit the wall. Liam Lawson

“A bit disappointing but the positives are still there, the car is fast and if we get a little bit of luck and put everything together we will be on it.”

Vips to change

“I haven't had many worse days is my career,” admitted the 21-year-old Estonian frankly. “I won't say it's a day to forget, it's a day to learn from and change my approach.”

I've got nothing to complain about, not reliability, nothing, the car is great. I have just thrown away a lot of points. Jüri Vips

Jüri Vips leaving the pit lane of Imola - Formula 2 - 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“I have to change my approach to the Feature Race especially. It seems that the people who just keep on track and keep going end up with a good number of points.”

“Yes we were fast this weekend, pole and fastest lap in the Sprint Race. I got tapped early on, the steering wheel knocked out of my hands and triggered the pit limiter so lost a lot of time there.”

“A big lesson for me today.”

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix F2 Imola

Sprint Race

POS # NAME TEAM TIME GAP KM/H 1 7 Marcus Armstrong HitechGP 40'50.545 179.970 2 2 Jehan Daruvala Prema Powerteam 40'51.976 1.431 179.865 3 1 Dennis Hauger Prema Powerteam 40'52.788 2.243 179.805 4 16 Roy Nissany DAMS 40'53.348 2.803 179.764 5 11 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 40'57.590 7.045 179.454 6 6 Logan Sargeant Carlin 41'00.366 9.821 179.251 7 10 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 41'02.917 12.372 179.066 8 5 Liam Lawson Carlin 41'03.371 12.826 179.033 9 17 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 41'03.981 13.436 178.988 10 9 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 41'08.259 17.714 178.678 11 3 Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 41'10.724 20.179 178.500 12 22 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System 41'11.604 21.059 178.436 13 20 Richard Verschoor Trident 41'12.038 21.493 178.405 14 21 Calan Williams Trident 41'13.487 22.942 178.300 15 8 Jüri Vips HitechGP 41'13.820 23.275 178.276 16 4 Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 41'14.761 24.216 178.209 17 14 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 41'15.182 24.637 178.178 18 24 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 41'16.401 25.856 178.091 19 12 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 41'16.844 26.299 178.059 DNF 15 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 16 laps DNF 23 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System DNF 25 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing

Feature Race

POS # NAME TEAM TIME GAP KM/H 1 10 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1:01'56.611 166.213 2 22 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System 1:01'56.999 0.388 166.195 3 15 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:01'57.340 0.729 166.180 4 12 Clement Novalak MP Motorsport 1:01'58.108 1.497 166.146 5 17 Ayumu Iwasa DAMS 1:01'58.417 1.806 166.132 6 9 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1:01'58.733 2.122 166.118 7 6 Logan Sargeant Carlin 1:01'59.203 2.592 166.097 8 23 David Beckmann Charouz Racing System 1:01'59.840 3.229 166.068 9 2 Jehan Daruvala Prema Powerteam 1:02'00.802 4.191 166.025 10 11 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport 1:02'01.007 4.396 166.016 11 4 Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 1:02'01.504 4.893 165.994 12 24 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 1:02'01.655 5.044 165.987 13 7 Marcus Armstrong HitechGP 1:02'02.898 6.287 165.932 14 14 Olli Caldwell Campos Racing 1:02'03.356 6.745 165.911 15 20 Richard Verschoor Trident 1:02'03.882 7.271 165.888 16 21 Calan Williams Trident 1:02'04.374 7.763 165.866 17 25 Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 1:03'18.014 1'21.403 162.650 DNF 5 Liam Lawson Carlin 5 laps DNF 16 Roy Nissany DAMS 15 laps DNF 8 Jüri Vips HitechGP 30 laps DNF 3 Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 34 laps DNF 1 Dennis Hauger Prema Powerteam 35 laps

Qualifying

1. J. Vips (Hitech) 1m 40.221s

2. A. Iwasa (Dams) +0.157s

3. J. Doohan (Virtuosi) +0.210s

5. D. Hauger (Prema) +0.351s

8. J. Daruvala (Prema) +0.665s

14. L. Lawson (Carlin) +0.978s

F2 Championship after 6 of 26 races

1. T. Pourchaire (ART) 52 points

2. F. Drugovich (MP) 50

3. J. Daruvala (Prema) 36

4. L. Lawson (Carlin) 35

8. J. Vips (Hitech) 30

9. A. Iwasa (Dams) 20

12. D. Hauger (Prema) 14

Next Round Barcelona May 21/22