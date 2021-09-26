Daruvala and Vips podium in Sochi F2

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 9th – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 2nd – Race 1 Result: 2nd

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Grid: 9th – Race 3 Result: DNF (Technical)

Championship position: 6th – 102 points – after 18 of 24 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 2nd – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 9th– Race 1 Result: 12th

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Grid: 2nd – Race 3 Result: 3rd

FIA F2 Championship position: 7th – 96 points – after 18 of 24 races

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 8th – Race 1 Grid top 10 in reverse order: 3rd – Race 1 Result: DNF (Incident)

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Grid: 8th – Race 3 Result: 7th

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 80 points – after 18 of 24 races

Another strong weekend from Jehan Daruvala and the 22-year-old Indian claimed 3rd in the Feature Race after qualifying 2nd. Fellow Red Bull Junior Jüri Vips had taken 2nd in the reverse grid Race 1 and Liam Lawson took 7th and fastest lap in Sunday's Feature Race.

Daruvala quick again

“Another good weekend, we were very strong. In Qualifying I was on the front row again after Monza. My goal as I said in the second half of the year was to improve Quali and back to back front rows is a good step.”

“With the reverse grid Sprint Race format I started 9th yesterday. I worked my way up to 5th. I really had good pace and then unfortunately, pushing for the podium, I spun and I lost the points placing there. So that was disappointing and I was pretty pi##ed off last night but today was good again.”

“Unfortunately the inside of the grid was not the place to be and everyone on the inside row had a difficult start and I dropped down to 4th. After that, the pit stop went to plan, but I lost, I think 3 ½ seconds fighting with Delleda, he was on the alternate strategy so he was blocking me for a lap or so.”

“After that the win was pretty much out of the equation, I just focused on my own pace and fighting for the podium. In the end I fought Boschung well, put him under pressure and I got the podium.”

“All in all, not a bad weekend and I think we have a lot of positives to take into the break.”

Vips second but stops

“Some positives to take from the weekend. I think we improved the car a lot from Monza. I think we took a step back for Qualifying but for Free Practice and the races the pace was amazing. The car was really good.”

“On the other hand the reliability has just become… pretty much the talking point of the season. We've lost a lot this year because of it and you can't fight for a championship like this.”

“We already made some changes after Monza and we are making more now. We'll see what works and what doesn't, hopefully it will be more or less solved for the last races of the season.”

Lawson fast but out of position

“Not the best weekend, yesterday in Race 1 it was cold brakes on the VSC restart, a stupid mistake, I braked too late, couldn't slow down and got damage,” explained the 19-year-old New Zealander.

“Today we went for an alternate strategy that might have worked. We started on Primes, it was quite cold here and for the first 5 laps I could just not switch the tyre on. The guys around me were on Options and I fell backwards. I think that is where I lost all the time.”

“I had a good middle stint once the guys in front of me boxed, made up some time on the leaders, then boxed, went out on Options, had good pace but was just too far back so couldn't do more.”