Daruvala double podium wraps up F3 Asia at Yas Marina 3

#19 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Mumbai Falcons Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 6th (Pen) – Race 1 Result: 7th

Race 2 Grid from Race 1 times: 3rd – Race 2 Result: 3rd

Qualifying 2: 3rd – Race 3 Grid: 3rd – Race 3 Result: 3rd

F3 Asian Championship position: 3rd – 202 points – after 15 of 15 races

#12 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 9th – Race 1 Grid: 9th– Race 1 Result: 10th

Race 2 Grid from Race 1 times: 12th – Race 2 Result: 10th

Qualifying 2: 7th – Race 3 Grid: 7th – Race 3 Result: 7th

F3 Asian Championship position: 8th – 82 points – after 15 of 15 races

The final round of the F3 Asian Championship was all about grid positions as Red Bull Juniors Ayumu Iwasa and Jehan Daruvala raced in Abu Dhabi for the 3rd time in 17 days.

Daruvala fast from the start

After a string of impressive performances in the first two Yas Marina rounds the 22-year-old Indian started the third visit by being quickest in testing on Thursday.

“It was an OK weekend, I qualified 3rd twice and with a decent lap time in Race 1 should have been 3rd on the grid in all 3 races but I carried a 3 place grid penalty from the Race 3 incident last weekend into Race 1 here,” explained the Mumbai Falcons driver.

“There is not much overtaking at all here and in Race 1 I dropped a place at the start and finished 7th. I tried in Race 2 and then was really pushing in Race 3, almost got into P2 early but just couldn't do it. I had him under pressure all race but he didn't make any mistakes.”

“So a couple of podiums to finish off the series here and I am already looking forward to my F2 campaign.”

Iwasa fastest newcomer

The 19-year-old Japanese HitechGP driver clinched the Rookies title.

“This weekend was really tough for me. At the first test it was not too bad,” he explained, referring to his 5th position in Test Session 1.

“But from there I was losing speed and couldn't get it back before the end of the weekend.”