Daruvala leads F3 Asia after Yas Marina double

#19 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Mumbai Falcons Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 1st – Race 1 Grid: 1st – Race 1 Result: 1st

Race 2 Grid from Race 1 times: 1st – Race 2 Result: 1st

Qualifying 2: 3rd – Race 3 Grid: 3rd – Race 3 Result: 2nd

F3 Asian Championship position: 1st – 95 points – after 6 of 15 races

#12 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – HitechGP Tatuus Alfa Romeo)

Qualifying 1: 11th – Race 1 Grid: 11th – Race 1 Result: 9th

Race 2 Grid from Race 1 times: 9th – Race 2 Result: 10th

Qualifying 2: 9th – Race 3 Grid: 9th – Race 3 Result: 4th

F3 Asian Championship position: 7th – 43 points – after 6 of 15 races

Jehan Daruvala scored a very impressive F3 Asia double victory at Yas Marina and took the championship lead by grabbing second in Race 3. Fellow Red Bull Junior Ayumu Iwasa finally overcame tough grid positions with a very good drive to 4th in the last race of the day.

The circus stays put for a replay this weekend in Yas Marina 2.

Daruvala dominant

Qualifying 1st and 3rd in the two sessions set the 22-year-old Indian up for a great event. “That's what I said after last weekend. I needed to qualify better and be winning races. It's only half the job done because we are here for another two days but it's a very good start.”

“The car was good from the start here, we tried some things today, the race pace wasn't fantastic in these last two races so we can still improve but I am confident that we have a good car and that I can challenge for podiums and wins again in these next races.”

“It's a good track, overtaking is not easy but if you have the pace advantage it is not too difficult. The closer you are to the front, the harder it is. If you are in mid pack then it is more achievable. You could see in the last race that Zhou dropped back to 13th I think and he finished 5th. In the first race he was stuck behind me the whole way.”

“I think we can still work on some small things here and there. I need a bit more confidence on the brakes, I'm lacking a bit there, with the front locking,” explained the Mumbai Falcons driver who had cited that as a difficulty from the start as he made the temporary swap from F2 to F3.

“If we solve that I think we should be pretty competitive. We start again tomorrow and the goal now is to focus and keep delivering.”

Iwasa improves

After an impressive F3 Asia debut last weekend the 19-year-old Japanese had expected another good step at Yas Marina but was initially disappointed. “Practice was not so bad, we still had some points to improve but then Qualifying was really not good. We struggled as a team to get the right set-up and we had no speed.”

“So then the races were hard, in Race 1 I could move forward two positions but in Race 2 I had some issues and it was very difficult.”

“In Race 3 the car was much better and I also improved. I made a very good start and did good work in the opening laps so the result was much better.”

“My engineer and I still have a lot of work to do tomorrow to improve the car and I also can work on my driving, we all need to work hard for a better weekend,” stated the Honda Formula Dream Project driver.