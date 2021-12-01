Doohan joins Vips, Daruvala & Lawson in Jeddah for F2 final stretch

#8 Jüri Vips (EST – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 6th – 102 points – after 17 of 23 races

#6 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 7th – 96 points – after 17 of 23 races

#7 Liam Lawson (NZL – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship position: 8th – 80 points – after 17 of 23 races

#11 Jack Doohan (AUS – MP Motorsport Dallara Mecachrome)

FIA F2 Championship debut – after 17 of 23 races

With just six races remaining in the 2021 F2 season the battle recommences in Saudi Arabia after a nine week break. While Jehan Daruvala, Liam Lawson and Jüri Vips continue their hunt for more podiums and wins, fellow Red Bull Junior Jack Doohan makes his F2 debut.

The Jeddah Corniche circuit is brand new and could be the fastest street circuit of the season. It has 27 corners and at 6.174km, of all the venues, only Spa is longer.

Vips to be brave

“It's a new track for everyone,” explains the 21-year-old Estonian. “I drove it in the simulator and it seems really really cool. I think that it will be very difficult to get used to. I think it will come a lot down to bravery, because it will be very low grip at the start.”

“The first sector looks kind of like the Suzuka first sector extended a little bit and with barriers really close. So I think that it is going to be a real challenge for everyone and hopefully we come out on the right side of that.”

“We get such limited track time and that's why I said it will be a lot about bravery in Qualifying because we still won't know really where the limits are, we've driven it in the simulator but we don't know how accurate that is.”

“So it is going to come down to the challenge of who gets up to speed fastest which is a challenge that I really enjoy.”

Daruvala ready to run at the front again

“As usual, I'm super excited to get back in the car, it's been a couple of months,” enthuses the 23-year-old Indian. I've done as much preparation as possible on the sim, it looks a really really cool the track, really fast. We are going into a double header, I had strong rounds in Monza and Sochi so I intend to keep that going with good qualifying and racing in the next two weekends.”

“It's always important to focus very hard but I think that with this being a really fast street circuit the precision and focus needs to be extremely high.”

“We haven't raced for a couple of months, I've been training a lot so physically it shouldn't be a problem so the main thing is to be mentally in the right frame of mind, then I am sure things will go well.”

Lawson out for a great finish

“Of course it's a new track for everyone, I'm sure we've all done plenty of simulator work so I guess it's going to be interesting to see who's team has the most accurate simulator and how close that is going to be,” states the 19-year-old New Zealander.

“I quite like the layout, from what I've done so far, it's quite interesting. There are not really any straights, it's pretty much left right sections one after another, I think overtaking is going to be quite tough.”

“We go out on track one of the first sessions so it's going to be very low grip to start with, we'll need to be careful.”

“I've got to make the most of Free Practice, get as many laps done as we can, to go into Qualifying as well prepared as possible. Obviously the championship is a bit out of the window so we are going for highlights, to have some good races and race wins to finish off the season.”

Doohan out to enjoy his F2 debut

“It's awesome, I'm supper happy to get this drive for the last two rounds and get this chance to get a feel for the car before next year,” states the 18-year-old Australian.

“It's quite last minute and I've not had as much sim time as I would like but I did half a day on the sim that the team use in Amsterdam. Sure not everything I would like but it is still great to be able to drive in these two rounds.”

“I can't wait to drive the real thing this week at the track. There is no real expectation in these races, it is just preparing myself for 2022.”

“I feel from the sim that Jeddah is awesome, it's going to be good fun. High speed and not really forgiving so that's going to be exciting. I look forward to the two tracks, getting a feel for the car and having some fun.”

Jeddah weekend schedule – all times SAST Saudi Arabia Standard Time (CEST +1)

Friday 3rd December

13:45 – Practice (45 minutes)

18:20 – Qualifying (30 minutes)

Saturday 4th December

15:30 – Race 1 (20 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)

21:40 – Race 2 (20 Laps or 45 Mins +1 lap)

Sunday 5th December

17:25 – Race 3 (28 Laps or 60 Mins +1 lap)