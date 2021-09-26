Doohan wins at Sochi after Hauger takes F3 title

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 9th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 4th –2 Race 1 Result: 2nd

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Quali Grid: 9th – Race 3 Result: 24th

FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 205 points – after 21 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 1st – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 12th – Race 1 Result: 15th

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Quali Grid: 1st – Race 3 Result: 1st

FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd – 179 points – after 21 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 18th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 18th – Race 1 Result: 10th

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Quali Grid: 18th – Race 3 Result: 9th

FIA F3 Championship position: 12th – 52 points – after 21 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 10th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 11th

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Quali Grid: 10th – Race 3 Result: 5th

FIA F3 Championship position: 13th – 45 points – after 21 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 30th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 30th – Race 1 Result: 18th

Race 2 Scratched

Race 3 Quali Grid: 30th – Race 3 Result: 14th

FIA F3 Championship position: 18th – 23 points – after 21 of 21 races

A superb lights to flag win for Jack Doohan in the final race of the FIA F3 season secured him second in the title chase after fellow Red Bull Junior Dennis Hauger had locked in the championship in Sochi Race 1 on Friday. There was no Race 2 because of heavy rain.

Hauger was knocked out of the final race but pitted for new tyres so that he could go after the fastest lap points in the hope of securing the Teams Championship for Prema. The 18-year-old Norwegian got the lap time but it was not enough and 18-year-old Australian Doohan led Trident to the title.

Doohan in front

“I did a good job for the team and I raced my own race, I wanted to win that one, I'm happy with the win and happy that the team secured the Teams Championship.”

“It started with a good run in Quali, happy to get a pole in the dry and also a win in the dry. It's capped off a good year, I've taken pole in both conditions (wet and dry) and won in both conditions. So I'm very happy with that.”

“In Race 1 I just pushed too hard and I put myself in a position where a mistake could be made and once I was on the outside in Turn 1, no one is going to give me room to come back onto the track and I probably would have done the same thing. My fault and I had to live with that.”

“I was happy to bounce back today. I enjoyed the drive, did what I had to do and we ended the season the right way, couldn't have done more, a really good day.”

Hauger enjoyed the weekend as champ

“It was great to seal the championship on Friday afternoon, to finish it like that, do some sweet moves and finish the race right behind P1, it was a nice way to do it.”

“Today was a pity, I got a pretty good start, managed to get up a few places and the goal was to get up to P3 and secure the championship for the team but I got a bit stuck behind Correa. He really didn't want to let me by at all, he let some others by but was still fighting with me so that was a bit annoying and frustrating.”

It was actually Rasmussen that eventually caused damage to Hauger's car. “I tried to give room but we came together, it looked like he got a bit of understeer and ran into the back of me. A bit of shame, really for the team who wanted the championship but I think we already lost it a bit on Friday with Qualifying, they (Trident) did the job.”

“I've had a lot of fun this weekend, it's a cool track and it's been a great season all round and of course I have to give big thanks to the team for that.”

“It's natural to step to F2 of course and I will be a lot more involved in all that and how we will manage things now that the season is over. We've still got to bring some things together but it is looking good so far.”

Crawford performing best

“Not such a bad weekend. In Free Practice we started well but knew we had some stuff to work on for Qualifying,” explained the 16-year-old American.

“Then Qualifying was a really messy session, lots going on with red flags and traffic, a bunch of people slowing down. But I ended up getting a good lap in, it could have been a little bit better, I think I was only 3/10ths off pole in P10 but I think it could have been quite easily top 5 if I hadn't got some traffic in the last sector, but it was still good.”

“It put us in a good position for Race 1. It was a bit of a tricky race for us, I was over pushing, trying to hang on to the DRS I had and with that I destroyed the front tyres. After I did that it was sort of a downward spiral.”

“Obviously we didn't get to run Race 2 as it was really wet and that was a shame as we would have started P2.”

“Then today's race we had some big battles in the first half of the race, then in the second half I was really coming on strong and I had some of the best pace on track in the end and I got 5th. That was probably one of my best races of the year, it was a good one for sure, a good end to the season.”

Iwasa a great comeback

“I had good pace this weekend, Free Practice was great, P4, that's my best result,” stated the 20-year-old Japanese.

“Then I made a really really big mistake in Qualifying on my best lap. I had really good Sectors 1 and 2. Then I made a really big mistake and lost 5 or 6 tenths in Sector 3. So I think I could have got top 5 or even top 3. That was just my mistake.”

“I think both races were good recovery from P18. The pace was not so great but positioning and overtakes were I think, not so bad.”

Edgar's great fight back

“In Practice I felt I was up to speed pretty quickly,” stated the 17-year-old Briton.

“In Qualifying on my first lap I hit a bump and got a big snap in the middle of turn 14 and when I corrected the car went the other way and went into the wall. A lot of people had the same thing and I had it in Free Practice but it was just how big the snap was I ended up in the wall this time.”

“So obviously I started last. In Race 1 I made up a lot of places in the early laps, then struggled for speed a little bit, held position but couldn't really go forwards.”

“Then in the race today I gained a few places from the start but then got a bit unlucky in some situations on the first lap. I didn't gain as much as I might have, got squeezed onto the astro which was wet so lost a bit of time. After that I just gained places when I could, and I think a few people crashed so I managed to go forward quite a lot. But I still struggled a bit for speed.”