Double Doohan at Spa in F3

#1 Dennis Hauger (NOR – Prema Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 14th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 14th –2 Race 1 Result: 14th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 14th – Race 2 Result: 9th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 14th – Race 3 Result: 8th

FIA F3 Championship position: 1st – 158 points – after 15 of 21 races

#4 Jack Doohan (AUS - Trident Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 1st – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 12th – Race 1 Result: 12th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 1st – Race 2 Result: 1st

Race 3 Quali Grid: 1st – Race 3 Result: 1st

FIA F3 Championship position: 2nd– 133 points – after 15 of 21 races

#11 Ayumu Iwasa (JAP – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 17th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 17th – Race 1 Result: 15th

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 15th – Race 2 Result: 11th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 17th – Race 3 Result: 13th

FIA F3 Championship position: 13th – 39 points – after 15 of 21 races

#25 Jonny Edgar (GBR – Carlin Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 20th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 20th – Race 1 Result: 21st

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 21st – Race 2 Result: 17th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 20th – Race 3 Result: 20th

FIA F3 Championship position: 17th – 23 points – after 15 of 21 races

#10 Jak Crawford (USA – Hitech Dallara Mecachrome)

Qualifying: 11th – Race 1 Grid reverse top 12 Quali: 2nd – Race 1 Result: 2nd

Race 2 Grid reverse top 12 Race 1: 11th – Race 2 Result: 12th

Race 3 Quali Grid: 11th – Race 3 Result: 12th

FIA F3 Championship position: 18th – 18 points – after 15 of 21 races

It was Jack Doohan's weekend at Spa, the 18-year-old Australian took pole, two wins and a huge chunk out of fellow Red Bull Junior Dennis Hauger's F3 points lead. It didn't matter that the track conditions were treacherous, the Trident driver would not be denied.

Hauger qualified 14th and for the 18-year-old Norwegian it was then a question of damage limitation, the rain, slippery track and spray made passing extremely difficult but the Prema driver did a great job and picked up valuable points in Races 2 and 3.

Jak Crawford had an exceptional weekend for his Spa debut, the 16-year-old American qualified 11th and turned P2 on the reverse grid Race 1 into second place and a step onto the podium.

Ayumu Iwasa had three good drives but couldn't quite make the points and Jonny Edgar struggled to find the set-up he needed.

Doohan all class

“A really good weekend, amazing to get pole and 2 victories. It wasn't easy, yesterday wasn't so hard but I struggled a bit more today, for pace. But I was fortunate enough not to make any mistakes and was able to maintain my position when I needed to.”

“To get the points we did and to close in on the championship was phenomenal.”

“Going into the weekend I was quite confident in the dry and knew that we would have quite a good package. Once it was wet, well you just have to drive to the conditions and make sure that the preparation, the team, the feedback between all three drivers and the team is good so that they can make the best of all the information, in pit lane and on the grid to make sure that we've got the best package possible. It's a combination of things and we were just able to manage it best.”

“In Race 3 I was using everything that I had without abusing the tyres. I was just struggling a little bit on traction, and the front was slightly lazy so I couldn't rotate the car in the slow speed corners the way I wanted to.”

“So I just had to make sure that I always drive cleanly in those corners even though he was catching and I made sure that in the areas where I was quicker, which were the high speed corners, that I made sure that I got enough of a gap so that I could be comfortable for the slow speed sections.”

Hauger hurting

“It was a hard weekend, we struggled to find the grip because here, there are long straights and you want to run low downforce. It's a special place and we battled to find what we wanted.”

“We finally got somewhere for the last race and I could make up some places but it was a really tough three days.”

“It's one of those weekends and we just have to keep our heads up and we know that this is a special place and we are not going to have the same problems going forward. Even if it rains, we know we had a good set-up for the wet in Hungary and other places so I am not worried about that.”

Crawford on the podium

“I thought it was a decent weekend I'd say, I thought I did well myself, driving, I think I got the maximum from the car every session.”

“In the Quali we got a bit unlucky, we were a bit late putting on the wet set-up and we didn't get out when the track was driest. But still I made the reverse grid and in Race 1 it turned into a podium.”

“I don't think we were the quickest but I held my position well and I am happy to get on the podium and get a bit of confidence for the rest of the year.”

“Race 2 was a bit more difficult, I didn't have a good first lap, I struggled with positioning my car correctly, I lost, I think, 3 positions. It was really difficult to overtake and it was sort of a boring race to be honest.”

“As a team we struggled a bit with the car in the second race and the third. I think I made the most of it in Race 3, I think I got overtaken by 3 cars but overtook 2 of them so ended up losing 1 position.”

“I'm happy with myself, it's just a shame it was wet all weekend. I feel like our pace in the dry would have been a lot quicker but it is what it is and I would say I have better confidence going into Zandvoort.”

Iwasa needing to improve

“I did a better job in the races but in Qualifying I think I need to improve a lot, it was almost the same as the first part of the season.”

“We made a really big change to the car coming into the weekend so that was really good for us, the three drivers. I had a good pace in the dry, in Free Practice.”

“Qualifying was not good, even compared to my teammates as they were P10 and P11 and I was P17 so that was not good. My push lap was not well timed in the session, and I made a big mistake in my best lap so that was all against us.”

“In the races I was struggling with the car, especially traction in every corner compared with the other teams. I had almost the same pace as my teammates so I think that in wet conditions we have to improve our car.”

Edgar battling for pace

“We struggled a lot for speed all weekend. In Practice we didn't use another set of tyres and some people did but even then compared with people on the same tyres, we struggled.”

“In the wet it was the same thing really, wasn't fast enough.”

“I think the lap ones I was fairly happy with. In Race 2 when we had the standing start I had a really good start and managed to gain some places. In Race 3 I think that Lap 1 again, was pretty good. But after that I struggled, with cars around.”

“It is difficult to say what we have to do to solve the problem. Some places we go to like Budapest, the one lap pace is pretty good and then we come here and we struggled a lot. So it's difficult to know. In the races, in general we seem to struggle a bit more.”